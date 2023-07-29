This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipinas eye another upset as they battle world No. 12 Norway for a spot in the knockout round of the FIFA Women's World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a do-or-die for the Philippines as it battles Norway in its final group stage match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for a coveted spot in the knockout round at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday, July 30.

Sitting at third place in Group A with 3 points and a -1 goal difference after a 0-2 loss to Switzerland and a historic 1-0 win over New Zealand, the Filipinas need to beat the Grasshoppers for a place in the round of 16.

Switzerland remains on top of Group A with 4 points and a +2 goal difference, New Zealand is at second with 3 points and a 0 goal difference, while Norway resides at fourth and last place with 1 point and a -1 goal difference.

All four teams still have a shot at the knockout stage, but only the top two will advance.

Switzerland battles New Zealand at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Sunday, simultaneous to the Philippines-Norway duel at 3 pm.

There are multiple scenarios in which world No. 46 Philippines can reach the knockout rounds, but the simplest – and albeit the most difficult – way is to defeat world No. 12 Norway.

Norway, the highest-ranked team in Group A, has struggled to produce goals in this World Cup as it settled for a 0-0 draw with Switzerland and absorbed a 1-0 loss to New Zealand in its opener.

However, the pivotal clash against the upset-seeking Filipinas could be Norway’s chance to fire on all cylinders and finally grab a victory.

Team captain Maren Mjelde (Chelsa), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), and Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin) are the players to watch out for in the Norway squad.

Despite Norway’s surprisingly dismal start, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic described their opponents as a “wounded animal” and is wary of a big fight from the Grasshoppers, the 1995 World Cup champions.

“They would have taken a hit to their pride and they could come out fighting, they’re not champions for no reason,” said Stajcic.

Stajcic also acknowledged the “big challenge” in their final group stage match.

“It’s unbelievable to think that we’re in this position, any neutral person around the world would’ve not put any money on us to be in this position,” he said.

“To be ahead of Norway on the league table after two matches was almost unheard of from any neutral pundit so we’re in that position, playing the right to be in that position.”

“That keeps me a lot of belief and confidence, but at the same time, I have a lot of respect for them – they’re former World Cup winners, they’re former gold Olympic medalists so the pedigree within the country and the history of their country in women’s football is enormous.”

Unlike in previous tournaments, Stajcic has not shuffled his starting 11 and will most likely field the same group after playing solid against Switzerland and overcoming New Zealand.

Filipinas first-choice goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who was named Player of the Match versus New Zealand, has been in scintillating form recently as she has produced multiple brilliant saves to keep the Philippines afloat in the group stage.

On the other end of the pitch, talismanic forward Sarina Bolden will look to add more goals to her international career and fire the Philippines to the round of 16. – Rappler.com