This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hoping to shake off first-time jitters, the Philippine women’s football team kicks off its historic World Cup campaign as the overwhelming underdog against Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in the country’s history, the Philippines will have a team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup as the Filipinas, who were drawn in Group A, take on Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway in a single round-robin format in the group stage.

The Philippine women’s football team debuts at the quadrennial tournament against 20th-ranked Switzerland on Friday, July 21, 1 pm (Philippine time) at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

After a month of training, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic chose to retain most of the players that competed in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the tournament where the Philippines clinched a well-deserved spot in the World Cup.

Sarina Bolden has performed brilliantly in the past couple of years and will surely be one of the team’s constant starters in the tournament as the 26-year-old shares the all-time goalscoring record with Quinley Quezada at 22 goals.

Quezada, who has 49 national team appearances since 2018, is expected to deliver either as a starter or a substitute as the versatile midfielder has a knack for producing timely goals for the team.

“I’m hoping that I can bring more of an attacking aspect to our team,” said the 26-year-old Quezada. “Obviously I want to score, create chances, but I feel like our attacking is as important as our defense more so to everyone on the bench, everyone, everything is important.”

Olivia McDaniel, meanwhile, seems to have cemented her spot as the Philippines’ first-choice goalkeeper as Kiara Fontanilla and newcomer Kaiya Jota look act as her dependable deputies.

Defender Angela Beard and co-captain Hali Long lead the team’s backline alongside Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, and Dominique Randle.

Long is the most capped Filipina in the squad with 74 appearances and will most likely receive her 75th cap versus Switzerland as she’s one of the most crucial players of Stajcic due to her leadership and defensive skills.

In the midfield, Stajcic will have a deep rotation in team captain Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quezada, and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Rounding out the squad are forwards Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, and Meryll Serrano.

Former UAAP best goalkeeper Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, and 16-year-old Isabella Pasion will be the team’s reserves for the rest of the tourney.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will only make its second appearance in the World Cup after debuting in 2015, but has a number of experienced players who have played top-tier club football across Europe.

Lia Wälti, midfielder for both country and club (Arsenal), will captain the Swiss side and will be supported by forwards Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), and Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint Germain).

Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Seraina Piubel (FC Zürich), and Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis) are the additional players to watch out for in the Switzerland squad.

“Hopefully, we can get over it right away,” Quezada said of the team’s first-time jitters.

“I feel like a bunch of us have mentally prepared this entire camp, not just tactically on the field… I feel like (coach) Alen has done a really great job of preparing us on the field as off the field.”

Please refresh this page for live updates.

– Rappler.com