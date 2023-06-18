Weiss wants Azkals to be ‘a threat’ in friendly vs Taiwan

Wary of Taiwan, Azkals head coach Hans Michael Weiss wants the Philippine men's football team to turn up the tempo to come out on top

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine head coach Hans Michael Weiss hopes to see “more fluidity and faster passing combinations” when the Azkals clash with Taiwan in an international men’s football friendly on Monday, June 19.

“[The Taiwanese] are very good in set pieces and we have to be very careful because that was little bit of our weak link in the last game,” said Weiss.

“We have to be careful, particularly in the transition from offense to defense to our goal. We have to be very aware, they have quick players, they are fast, they are aggressive.”

The Azkals, who posted a 1-0 triumph over Nepal off a Jarvey Gayoso winner last Thursday, aim to make it two in a row in the 7 pm match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Weiss said he wants the Azkals, who also saw goalkeeper Patrick Deyto emerge as the Man of the Match in the Nepal friendly, “to be confident and to go upfront.”

“[The team should] try to initiate good passing combinations, good chances, create chances, be always a threat to the opponent, that’s the main target for [Monday],” said Weiss.

Taiwan head coach Gary White, though, likewise sees the Philippines as a formidable foe.

“We know Azkals is a strong team – many players from all over the place playing and it’ll be a good experience for our younger team,” he said.

Canadian-Taiwanese Emilio Estevez, the 24-year-old midfielder who started in Taiwan’s friendly match versus Thailand last week, leads a young squad.

“Again, it’s another great challenge for our young players because our players are mostly our domestic players, we haven’t been able to get our international players for this game,” said White.

Taiwan and Thailand settled for a 2-2 draw in their own friendly last Friday in Kaohsiung.

“Obviously I’ve played the Philippines many times and they seem to have a very strong team this time,” said White.

“They brought players from obviously Indonesia, Malaysia, you’ve got players playing in Europe so it’s a very strong team that you’ve got.” – Rappler.com