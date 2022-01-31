Hidilyn Diaz hails Filipina booters for historic win: ‘Thank you for the good news’

CHAMPION. The palpable excitement for the Philippine women's football team felt almost the same as when Hidilyn Diaz clinched the elusive Olympic gold medal for the country.

MANILA, Philippines – From one history maker to another.

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz hailed the Philippine women’s football team as the Filipina booters outlasted Chinese-Taipei in a penalty shootout in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals to clinch the country’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup berth.

“Nakaka-proud at nakakaiyak talaga makita ito kasi nakita ko ang saya ng mga athletes noong nag-goal,” the weightlifting star wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 31, while sharing a snippet of the penalty shootout.

(Watching this makes me proud and emotional because you can see how happy the athletes were when the goal was scored.)

“Ramdam ko ang love nila sa sports at ginawa nila ang best nila.“

(I feel their love for the sport and I know they did their best.)

Filipinos who stayed up till midnight Monday watched at the edge of their seats as the Filipinas dragged the Taiwanese to a sudden death in their penalty shootout thanks to a clutch save and game-tying goal by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

McDaniel then defended another Chinese Taipei shot and Sarina Bolden found the back of the net for the game-winner to propel the Philippines to the biggest stage in women’s football.

The palpable excitement felt almost the same as when Diaz ended the Philippines’ Olympic gold medal drought with her sensational win in the Tokyo Games last year.

“Salamat sa magandang balita. Salamat for bringing pride to our country,” Diaz wrote.

(Thank you for the good news. Thank you for bringing pride to our country). – Rappler.com