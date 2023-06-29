Miami hires former Messi coach Tata Martino

Argentine mentor Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino gets reunited with Lionel Messi as he joins Inter Miami CF as head coach

Inter Miami named Gerardo “Tata” Martino as their new coach, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Wednesday, June 28, reuniting the Argentine with compatriot Lionel Messi.

The 60-year-old previously coached Messi at Barcelona and for Argentina between 2013 and 2016.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said Inter Miami co-owner and former football superstar David Beckham.

“We are confident that his accomplishments and experience as a coach will serve as an inspiration to our team and excite the fans, and we are excited to see the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent early this monthi after parting ways with French champions Paris St Germain and snubbing a lucrative contract offer in Saudi Arabia.

The global sports icon, who played his final game for PSG over the weekend, was also linked with a return to Barcelona, but the Spanish club have had their hands tied due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

‘Matches our ambitions’

Martino returns to coaching after stepping down as Mexico coach following last year’s World Cup, where the country got eliminated in the group stage for the first time since 1978.

He was previously at the helm of Atlanta United for the club’s first two years in the league, enjoying a successful stint winning the MLS Cup in 2018.

“The MLS Cup and MLS Coach of the Year award-winning coach, with experience with the Argentina and Mexico national teams, Barcelona and more, joins the club while awaiting his employment paperwork,” the club said.

Managing owner Jorge Mas added: “We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together. Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us.”

Martino said Inter Miami can be a “major competitor” in the future.

“I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” Martino said in a news release.

“The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”

Strong ties

Martino coached Messi with Barcelona (2013-2014) and the Argentina national team (2014-2016).

Speculation was heavy that Inter Miami was targeting Martino due to his strong relationship with Messi.

Martino replaces Phil Neville, who was fired on June 1. Javier Morales has been coaching the team on an interim basis and Miami is 0-3-0 during his tenure to stretch its losing streak to seven matches.

Martino went 36-16-16 in two regular seasons with Atlanta United (2017-2018). He resigned after the 2018 season, citing personal reasons. Martino spent the next four years as coach of Mexico’s national team.

He now takes on a Herons squad that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference.

“Right now, this is a team that shows an adverse picture in the standings,” Martino said of the Herons. “It is also decimated by injuries and by the players called up to their national teams.”

“But there are great expectations around the new players that are going to come soon,” he added. “They are really important. I hope that they can help us to make the team better from an emotional and playing point of view so we can have a season-ending more in line with what is expected of this club.” – Rappler.com