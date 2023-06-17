Gayoso, Deyto proud to represent Azkals’ homegrown talents

Former UAAP standouts Jarvey Gayoso and Patrick Deyto impress after delivering on both ends of the pitch in the Philippine Azkals’ win over Nepal

MANILA, Philippines – Jarvey Gayoso and Patrick Deyto, two of the team’s homegrown talents, played a crucial role in helping the Philippine Azkals defeat Nepal, 1-0, in an international friendly match on Thursday, June 15, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A former Ateneo stalwart, Gayoso slotted in the winner at the 49’ mark to lift the Azkals.

Patrick Deyto, a former La Salle goalkeeper, also produced two stunning saves in the final 30 minutes of the match to preserve the Azkals’ slim lead and keep a clean sheet.

“Coming in, I really wanted to change the game,” said Gayoso. “That’s the whole point of being a super sub, being able to change the game, change the momentum and I’m glad that I was able to help.”

Gayoso only came into the game at the 42nd minute as he replaced 35-year-old forward Patrick Reichelt, who went down with a bloodied face after colliding with Nepal’s Bimal Pandey midair near the right corner flag.

Deyto also felt glad to earn keeping duties after first-choice Azkals goalie Neil Etheridge wasn’t available for the match.

“I’m so happy to be back, it’s been four years since I’ve been with the national team,” said Deyto, who was named Man of the Match.

“There’s a lot of issues with my previous clubs so now finally I was able to make it work,” added Deyto, who is currently playing club football in Thailand.

Returning head coach Hans Michael Weiss, who’s back to steer the Azkals after 10 years, also noted the growth of the homegrown players.

“Very happy about local-based players and compared to my time [a decade ago, it’s] already a different level, I can say,” said Weiss.

The German coach said he’s also excited for young players like Far Eastern University’s Gio Pabualan, Jax Peña, and Sandro Reyes.

“For me I think it’s the biggest pleasure to bring these boys in the team,” said Weiss.

Gayoso, who bagged the Philippines Football League championship with Kaya FC last month, hopes homegrown players like them can be “an image of inspiration for a lot of the local talents that we have here.”

“We continue to do it with pride, we continue to represent local football talent as much as we can in trainings and in competitions,” said Gayoso.

“It’s nice that the whole management, they look not only abroad, but also here,” he added.

“They know, then they see that there’s a lot of potential with our local players and it’s great that we were able to join the team and get the experience we can, especially coming from those players who get the experience internationally.” – Rappler.com