Messi thrills Beijing as Chinese fans relish ‘remaining time’

ICON. Argentina's Lionel Messi with teammates during training at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing.

Fans say even a Lionel Messi friendly game is ‘valuable, precious’ after the football superstar said that ‘in principle,’ last year's World Cup would be his final appearance in the global showpiece

BEIJING, China – For 30-something Zhang Jiao, after realizing her dream of witnessing Argentina soccer great Lionel Messi lift the World Cup every match he plays from now on is “precious.”

Zhang traveled from Shanghai to Beijing this week to join scores of other giddy Messi fans as the Argentina captain came to town to play a friendly against Australia.

“For Messi fans, you really have to cherish the remaining time,” said Zhang, who was still trying to get a ticket for Thursday’s game.

“It is just a friendly game, so there is not much competitive value in it. So why should I come to Beijing this time? But any opportunity to come here, to see him in a game, is valuable, precious, because you know there are not that many left.”

Messi has said that “in principle” last year’s World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer’s showpiece event.

The 35-year-old forward led his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last December, saying throughout the tournament that he would not be playing at another edition.

Messi done ‘in principle’

Messi was persuaded out of international retirement in 2016, however, and many of his compatriots were hoping he might be cajoled into going on to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I think not. This was my last World Cup,” Messi told Titan Sports ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Australia in Beijing.

“I’ll see how things go but in principle, I won’t go to the next World Cup.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who recently announced a move from Paris St Germain to Inter Miami in the United States, also paid tribute to his former coach at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.

Messi and Guardiola won two Champions League titles together at the Catalan club and Messi was delighted the Spaniard had finally clinched club football’s biggest prize with Manchester City last weekend.

“I talk a lot with Pep as we still maintain frequent contact. I am very happy about his achievement, winning the recent UEFA Champions League,” Messi told the Chinese sports paper in an interview.

“He is the best coach in the world, and although, in my opinion, he didn’t need to win this Champions League title to prove that, it further demonstrates that he is the world’s top coach, which is an achievement he deserves.”

Argentina play the Socceroos at the newly rebuilt Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital on Thursday.

Thrilled superfan

Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday and received a fervent welcome.

This is the Argentina captain’s seventh visit to China and his first since 2017.

China has a huge soccer fan base despite the struggles of the men’s national team, who have played at the World Cup only once.

Some fans like Zhang got hooked at first sight, and in her case, at a Shanghai university dorm when she watched Messi make his World Cup debut as a teenager in 2006.

During the course of Messi’s glittering career she has watched hundreds of his matches on TV, often getting up in the middle of the night to see him play for Barcelona or Paris St Germain.

Zhang has traveled to Messi’s hometown in Argentina and to the last three World Cups to see him play.

She visited a monastery in Tibet ahead of the last year’s tournament to pray for her biggest wish to come true, for Argentina to win in Qatar.

And she watched all seven of his matches from the stands in Qatar, culminating in Argentina’s victory over France in the final.

“The feeling was then I no longer had any regrets in my life,” she said.

“It was definitely the highlight of my life after so many years, because not only I realized my dream, Messi also realized the dream. So I witnessed this double dream.”

Messi, at 35, is approaching the twilight of his career as he prepares to move to Inter Miami in the United States and Zhang hopes he will play on for as long as possible, even if she doubts he will be at the 2026 World Cup.

“One day he will retire, and I can only say that on that day, I can only slowly think back to his long years of playing football, which brought me so much happiness, so many happy moments, I will be especially grateful to him,” she said. – Rappler.com