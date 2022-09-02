Makati FC kicks off bid in Asian youth football tourney

Makati FC opens its campaign in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s

MANILA, Philippines – The biggest youth football tournament in Asia returns after a three-year absence with Makati FC hoping to make the most out of its comeback in international competition.

Makati FC, the biggest Philippine delegation to parade teams in six age groups, kicked off its campaign in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s on Friday, September 2.

“The pandemic really took a hit in our football program in the last two years. This tournament will set the tone for our program and teams to see where we are in terms of competition,” said coach SeLu Lozano, Makati Football Club director and CEO.

“This will give us the opportunity to once more gauge the competition abroad and come back to develop our training for the better.”

The youth teams of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Valencia CF, JSSL FC, Melbourne City FC, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Ta’zim are set to see action in the tournament.

In 2018, Makati FC won the Paul Parker overall championship trophy. It also emerged triumphant in the boys U10, U13, and girls U16 since joining the league in 2016.

Philippine Airlines will be the official partner of Makati FC for its international tournaments this year.

“We will do our part to fly the flag and serve our young athletes as they bring glory to our nation,” said Ria Carrion-Domingo, Philippine Airlines’ VP for marketing.

This year’s edition will feature 11 categories for boys aged 6-16, and four for girls aged 10, 12, 14 and 16.

“We are very happy to be back competing abroad and representing our club and country. Through this, we continue to give opportunity for the children so they strive to be better not only in football but in life,” said coach Tomas Lozano, founder of Makati FC.

“It is our duty to give them a pathway where they can fulfill their fullest potential.” – Rappler.com