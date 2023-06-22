The hero in 2019, Rapinoe handed new role in fourth World Cup

SUPERSTAR. Megan Rapinoe gestures the number 4 with her fingers as she holds the trophy for the FIFA Women's World Cup while the US team arrives at the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey in 2019.

‘She certainly is going to have different types of minutes. But her role first from the leadership standpoint is so important,’ says US soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski

NEW YORK, USA – The United States’s Megan Rapinoe will take on a different role in her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday, as he named his 23-player squad for the quadrennial tournament.

The pink-haired forward’s heroics led the US to a fourth title in 2019, as her larger-than-life persona helped cement her as the biggest celebrity in American soccer, drawing legions of fans and the ire of former US President Donald Trump.

But when the 2023 World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner may take a backseat to a new generation of talent.

“Megan Rapinoe is probably going to have a different role than the last World Cup or the previous two World Cups. She certainly is going to have different types of minutes. But her role first from the leadership standpoint is so important,” Andonovski told reporters.

The 2019 Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner turns 38 next month, some two decades older than the youngest member of the US squad, 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson.

She turned back the clock to become only the fourth player ever in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to record three assists in a regular season game last month but has not been immune to challenges.

She suffered a calf injury earlier this month playing for her club OL Reign, but coach Laura Harvey later said Rapinoe would have a short road to recovery.

Andonovski said he expected her to be ready in time to play for the Americans in their final warmup match before heading to the tournament against Wales on July 9.

“Her performance on the field when she is on the field is very valuable for us,” he said.

The NWSL’s 22-year-old MVP Sophia Smith, who was 10 when Rapinoe competed at the 2011 tournament, is poised to have a major role up front at this year’s World Cup but still believes she has plenty to learn from the veterans.

“I’m excited to kind of take players like Alyssa (Thompson) under my wing and just go through this with her,” she said.

“But also, you know, look beside me and see players like [veteran forward Alex Morgan] and Rapinoe and ask questions and learn and know that I have so much room to grow.”

Biggest impact

Andonovski revealed his 23-member roster for this summer’s tournament taking place in Australia and New Zealand. It includes six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers.

Including Rapinoe, Morgan and Kelley O’Hara, who also is headed to a fourth World Cup, the group includes nine players who helped Team USA win the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Rapinoe, Morgan and O’Hara also won the 2015 World Cup together in Canada and finished runner-up to Japan at the 2011 edition in Germany.

“The task of selecting a World Cup team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” Andonovski said.

“It’s the players that make the biggest impact on our environment; they push each other to be better, and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup.

“Every player has a different journey to get to this point, so our roster has some amazing stories, and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

Rapinoe’s next match will mark her 200th cap with the Stars and Stripes. She sustained a leg injury during NWSL play earlier this month that had threatened her status for the World Cup.

The two-time defending champions will be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, 2023 leading scorer Mallory Swanson, and veterans Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario due to injuries.

The expanded 32-team tournament opens on July 20. The USWNT is in Group E with the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and entertainers Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion were among a star-studded cast who helped to announce the USWNT lineup on social media.

Full US women’s national team roster by position (club; caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O’Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

– Rappler.com