Super sub Camello extra-time brace earns Spain men’s football Olympic gold in thriller vs France

PARIS, France – Spain secured the gold medal in the Olympic men’s football tournament after substitute Sergio Camello scored twice in extra time to earn a dramatic 5-3 win over hosts France in a nail-biting final at Parc des Princes on Friday, August 9.

The teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of normal time but Camello scored 10 minutes into the extra period and again at the end to earn Spain their first Olympic men’s football title since 1992 when La Roja claimed the gold medal on home soil.

France had mounted an incredible comeback after going 3-1 down to send the game to extra time as Maghnes Akliouche pulled a goal back in the 79th before a VAR review awarded the hosts a penalty that Jean-Philippe Mateta converted in stoppage time.

Spain rallied in the first half after Enzo Millot opened the scoring for France in the 12th minute by scoring three goals in 10 minutes to get within touching distance of the title thanks to a Fermin Lopez double and superb free-kick from Alex Baena.

“It is something beautiful, but above all I’m happy for the players, for the way they achieved the win” Spain coach Santi Denia told reporters.

“It was an amazing match against a high-level French team. I’m proud also of the model of play we represent.”

France’s Millot had scored early by pouncing on a loose ball in the box to fire into the top left corner after a poor attempted block by Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Spain equalized six minutes later when the unmarked Lopez passed the ball into the net first-time and the Barcelona midfielder gave his side the lead with his second in the 25th.

Baena curled his free kick into the top left corner just before the half hour but France made it, 3-2, 11 minutes from time through Akliouche’s close-range touch after a set piece.

Unexpected hero

As Spain looked set to celebrate winning the title, the drama really began when the referee was called to the TV screen to check on a foul by Benat Turrientes on fellow substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo in the penalty area.

A spot kick was awarded and Mateta equalized with his sixth goal of the tournament to send the French fans into raptures.

Spain’s Turrientes then hit the bar with a fierce drive before the referee blew the whistle at the end of 90 minutes.

In extra time, with Spain having already taken off Lopez and Baena, Thierry Henry’s French team pushed for a winner.

But it was Spain’s Camello who scored by lobbing the ball on the run over the stranded Restes before sealing the win after a brilliant save by the keeper in the final seconds.

“(Camello) has been a hard worker since day one, he deserved his double” Baena said. “He knew he was going to be a substitute but ended being the most important player for us and found a reward.”

“I wish the summer never ends,” said the midfielder, who also won the European Championship with Spain last month. “I’m so happy I get to make history with Spain. To win you have to suffer, especially against France in France.” – Rappler.com