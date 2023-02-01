‘Extremely disappointed’: Etheridge upset after racist incident in FA Cup

STAND UP. Neil Etheridge deals with an unfortunate incident on the pitch.

‘Racism and all forms of discrimination should not be tolerated,’ says Philippine Azkals star Neil Etheridge, who was on the receiving end of a racial slur during a match in Birmingham

MANILA, Philippines – Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge said he’s committed to heightening awareness on racism after the Philippine Azkals star became a target of a racial slur during a football match.

“I know that one individual does not speak for an entire fanbase or everyone in society,” Etheridge posted on Twitter on Wednesday, February 1.

“I am proud of what I did to bring to light, once again, an ongoing problem that we all have a responsibility to tackle head on. Racism and all forms of discrimination should not be tolerated.”

Etheridge, who plays for the top-tier English club Birmingham City, reported an “incident of racism” during their 2-2 draw against the Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup last Sunday, January 29 (Manila time).

After the opposition equalized the match during stoppage time, racial slurs were allegedly hurled towards the Filipino-British footballer, according to Sky Sports News.

“We cannot eradicate it overnight, but if we can all keep doing our bit to educate those out there, I hope and pray that my child, and our children, can grow up in a better world,” said Etheridge.

The Sky Sports News report said the alleged abuse came from a Rovers home supporter perched behind Etheridge’s goal, prompting the keeper to report it to referee Keith Stroud.

The 32-year-old Philippine football star was “visibly upset” after the incident, Birmingham boss John Eustace reportedly said.

Blackburn, Birmingham, and the Football Association released similar statements acknowledging and condemning the incident, with the league announcing that it will investigate the matter.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) also threw its support behind the Azkals co-captain.

“PFF condemns any racial abuse and believes that there should be no room for this type of behavior in football,” the PFF said in a statement. – Rappler.com