Netherlands’ Beerensteyn says US team should learn from their ‘really big mouth’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OUSTED CHAMPS. Megan Rapinoe of the US in action in the World Cup group phase.

‘I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you're talking,’ says Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn of the dethroned United States squad

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, August 10, saying the two-time reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with the US to finish ahead of them atop Group E. The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last 16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semifinals.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking yes, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff,” said Beerensteyn, who scored in the Netherlands’ 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

“I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament.”

The Netherlands were eliminated in the semifinals by the US at the World Cup four years ago.

“For me, yeah, it’s a relief and for them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future,” the Juventus striker said. “Don’t start to talk about something that’s far away and I hope that they will learn from that.”

The Americans have suffered a backlash since their shock exit. A pre-tournament ad by US World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports has been lambasted by fans as “arrogant.”

The ad opened with the line: “The whole world is wondering, what’s it going to take to stop this US team?”

The ad then shows a number of national stereotypes including a Londoner riding a bus on a rainy day, and an Italian in a leather jacket with binoculars, suggesting “Maybe we can steal their plays” as a drone with Italian flags flies over a USA training session. – Rappler.com