New Zealand reports Canada to Olympic committee after drone incident

OLYMPIC SITES. The Olympic rings, French and European Union flags, at the 2024 Paris Olympics international broadcast centre at Parc des Expositions.

New Zealand says it’s ‘deeply shocked and disappointed’ after a drone flew over the training session of its women's football team, later discovered to be operated by a staff of Group A foe Canada

PARIS, France – New Zealand’s Olympic Committee says its women’s soccer team had their training session disrupted by a drone flown by a staff member of the Canadian team they face in Group A on Thursday, July 25.

“On July 22, a drone was flown over the New Zealand women’s football team training session in St Etienne,” the NZOC said on Tuesday, July 23.

“Team support members immediately reported the incident to police, leading to the drone operator, who has been identified as a support staff member of the wider Canadian Women’s football team, to be detained.”

The incident was immediately reported to the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit and Team Canada has since apologized and is said to be investigating, the NZOC said.

“The NZOC and New Zealand Football are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident, which occurred just three days before the sides are due to face each other in their opening game of Paris 2024,” the statement said.

“At this time the NZOC’s main priority is to support the New Zealand women’s football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign.”

The Canadian Olympic Committee said they were informed of the incident involving “a non-accredited member of the Canada Soccer support team,” adding that they are “reviewing next steps with the IOC, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer and FIFA.”

“The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair-play and we are shocked and disappointed. We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee,” they said in a statement. – Rappler.com