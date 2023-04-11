Filipinas blast Hong Kong, advance to 2nd round of Olympic qualifying tournament

A first round sweep off a 4-0 blasting of Hong Kong sees the Philippine women’s football team secure a ticket to the next round of the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team swept its assignments in the first round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament and booked a spot in the next phase after it blew away Hong Kong, 4-0, on Tuesday, April 11, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Sarina Bolden opened the scoring at the 5th minute after a misplaced pass by Hong Kong was collected by defender Jessicka Cowart.

Cowart then played the ball back to goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel who immediately whipped the ball outside her penalty box and after a couple of passes, the ball found its way to Bolden.

The 26-year-old forward outpaced Hong Kong defender Sin Chung See on the way to the goal and perfectly slotted the ball past Ng Cheuk Wai, the opposing goalie.

Bolden grabbed her brace at the 41st minute as she curled in a brilliant right-footed shot inside the penalty arc after chasing down the accurately placed through ball from Sara Eggesvik.

The Philippines quickly tripled its advantage at the 44’ mark after Meryll Serrano fired in a beautiful left-footed free-kick that went straight to the middle top of the bar – a height that the Hong Kong goalkeeper failed to reach.

In the 53rd minute, Quinley Quezada went on a graceful solo run towards the goal and rifled in a powerful left-footed shot just outside the box to put the Philippines 4-0 up over Hong Kong.

The Filipinas’ latest win sees them advance to the second round of the Asian qualifiers as they finish on top of Group E with 9 points and an impressive +16 goal difference.

Hong Kong remains at second with 6 points, while Pakistan and Tajikistan, both teams who are winless, battle later on the day to cap off the final match day in Group E.

Just like in the first two games of the qualifiers, Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic shuffled his starting lineup once more, but this time, he inserted McDaniel for her first appearance in the qualifiers for Kiara Fontanilla, who kept back-to-back clean sheets against Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Maya Alcantara, team captain Tahnai Annis, Isabella Pasion, Reina Bonta, and Carleigh Frilles also came off the bench against Hong Kong after starting in the clash versus Tajikistan.

Jacklyn Sawicki, Hali Long, Bolden, Cowart, and Katrina Guillou all came in for their places as starters.

The tinkering of Stajcic worked yet again as the Filipinas took an early lead and kept Hong Kong scoreless for the first 45 minutes of the match.

Despite already holding a massive lead, the Filipinas continued their offensive onslaught to start the second half as Guillou launched a shot inside the box, but her attempt went far off to the left which resulted in a goal kick.

Four minutes past the hour mark, Stajcic then sent in Annis, Bonta, and Malea Cesar for Serrano, Sawicki, and Barker to help the starters see off the match.

A minute after Frilles was substituted in by Stajcic, Bolden tried to bag a hat-trick in the final match day of the first round, but her effort was saved and resulted in a corner kick at the 72nd minute.

Bolden was then hooked off by Stajcic at the 80’ mark as Chandler McDaniel marked her return to the team with a third consecutive appearance off the bench.

The second round of the Asian qualifiers will commence in October this year where the 7 group winners in the first round will join Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, and North Korea.

All 12 teams will then be divided into 3 groups for another single-round robin format and only the best four teams will proceed to the third and final round of the Asian qualifiers.

The two eventual winners of the third and final round will book their respective slots in the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Rappler.com