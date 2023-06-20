Azkals coach Weiss preaches patience after split friendlies with Nepal, Taiwan

Hans Michael Weiss remains optimistic about his second tenure with the Philippine Azkals and he expects to see 'many, many more positives' in the future

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Azkals head coach Hans Michael Weiss has completed his first set of return matches and was able to register a win and a loss in their two-game international friendly homestand against Nepal and Taiwan.

A narrow 1-0 victory was recorded versus Nepal last Thursday, June 15, but a last-minute goal from Lin Ming-wei lifted Taiwan to a thrilling 3-2 win and prevented the Philippines from sweeping its matches in the current FIFA international window.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Weiss was optimistic about the Azkals’ future.

“For myself, for this first part of my second tenure here, I can say the first game we got away, today we couldn’t get away, but nevertheless, I think the potential is really there,” he said.

“If this group is fit and if these players who have to pull-out last minute, we see a different group that’s for sure,” he continued. “Please don’t be disappointed, I think we can see many many more positives in the next September, October, November windows.”

One of the positives that the fans can take from Weiss’ first couple of matches is that the team was playing fluid offensive football – something that the 58-year-old German wanted to implement at the beginning of his second stint with the Azkals.

Weiss wanted to bring back the excitement of watching the Azkals and in just a couple of matches, he was able to check-off this specific target off his list.

“I’m happy, I mean, if the fans [say a lot of positives after 2 matches], you could see it, the fans they are really like joyous now after the game also,” he said.

“Probably they see that we’re trying something, we let everything out, we did that, that is important. We have to always bring that and when people see even you lose the game, and still they go home with a good feeling and I hope we can welcome more supporters,” he continued.

Another positive is the presence of numerous homegrown talents and newbies in the squad like veteran goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, 26-year-old left-footed forward Jarvey Gayoso, and youngsters such as Gio Pabualan and Jarred Peña.

Pabualan was a halftime substitute for Gayoso, while Jarred Peña was inserted at the 90’ mark for Jose Elmer Porteria.

Unfortunately for the youngsters, it wasn’t the prettiest cameos as Pabualan was subbed out at the 75th minute for Martin Steuble, while Peña was dispossessed in his first touch which led to a Taiwan counter-attack that resulted in a last minute winner from Lin.

After the match, Weiss said he wanted to see both Pabualan and Peña play in the match, but he’s not blaming either of them for the Azkals’ demise in the second half, “It was a reality check today, you saw they were nervous, they were overwhelmed.”

“Sometimes great coaches will have more wishful thinking than the reality actually is and I can say it was wrong maybe to bring them in, I can take full responsibility for that, but if I don’t test them in a test match like this, when do I see them?”

He then reiterated to not “blame” the kids for the loss, saying, “It was an experience we have to give them, imagine Gayoso, three, four, five homegrown players coming in and trying to do the job, it’s something we can also be a little proud of.”

“Okay winning, at the end of the day, is important, but it was okay overall, I can say considering the circumstances, considering the last minute pull-out.” – Rappler.com