PFF to do ‘whatever it takes’ to retain Stajcic as women’s football team coach

TACTICIAN. Alen Stajcic has helped transform the Philippine women's football team into a contender in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – In his short time so far with the Philippine women’s football team, head coach Alen Stajcic already made history after helping steer the country to its first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup berth following the AFC Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals.

That is why the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is ready for aggressive negotiations to keep the former Aussie footballer and his staff at the helm of the Filipina booters’ program.

“We have to talk to coach Alen because of course, he has brought the team to where it is now,” said PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, February 1.

“We want him to continue until probably the World Cup next year. [We’ll do] whatever it takes for us to get him,” Araneta continued.

Prior to the historic World Cup berth, Stajcic and the national team had already been busy writing new chapters in the country’s history books as the Asian Cup rolled along in India.

Not only did they beat Thailand for the first time ever off a 1-0 stunner in the group stages, they also nabbed two more historical firsts by winning two group matches and reaching the knockout stages.

The PFF now wants nothing but continuity as the country sails through more uncharted waters leading to the World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Stajcic’s home country Australia.

Retaining Stajcic and his staff for that quest is now the “first objective,” according to PFF secretary-general Edwin Gastanes.

“He has a fitness coach, analyst coach, assistant coach, video coach, and an on-ground coach. We have local coaches assigned to help in India, but we want to get the services of Stajcic’s team because he’s no joke. He’s one of the best women’s coaches in the world,” Gastanes said.

The future of Filipina football has never been brighter than it is right now, and the PFF wants to make sure everyone is onboard to further see this story unfold. – Rappler.com