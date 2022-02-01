PFF eases pressure off Filipina booters’ Asian Cup run after historic World Cup berth

FINAL FOUR. The Philippine women's national team will contend for a finals berth in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is easing off the gas on the Philippine women’s football team for the rest of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India following their historic 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup berth last Sunday, January 30.

After sneaking past world No. 39 Chinese Taipei in a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out to clinch the World Cup berth and the Asian Cup semifinals spot, the feisty Filipinas are now set to clash with world No. 18 South Korea at 4 pm on Thursday, February 3.

PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta said that whatever happens moving forward, the federation is already “so proud” of what the team has achieved.

“We have to be realistic of our chances in the semifinals against Korea that beat Australia,” Araneta said during Philippine Sportswriters’ Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

“But we already saw the fight of our women’s team when they played against Australia, where they held them for 55 minutes before they scored. Still, it’s a different story now [with South Korea].”

Regardless of the mountainous tasks left to scale for the national team in India, Araneta remains confident of the Filipina booters’ abilities to continuously shock the world like they already have with their gritty quarterfinals showing.

“I think because of what happened, their confidence level [knowing] they can compete with the best is already there,” he said.

“The team’s confidence is there and the morale [boost] that they’re in the World Cup. I think that will really give them the extra gasoline or whatever to play harder, and go for the Asian Cup finals. But we’re there for them no matter what happens now.”

South Korea cruised through Vietnam, 3-0, in the group stages, and tied world No. 13 Japan, 1-1, before shocking Australia in the quarters, 1-0.

Japan and world No. 19 China will also contest the other Asian Cup finals spot at 10 pm on Thursday. – Rappler.com