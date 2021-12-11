PH women’s football team clinches record FIFA ranking

The Philippines will see action in the AFC Asian Cup with a new record mark in the FIFA women's ranking

The Philippine women’s football team made history on Saturday, December 11 as it notched its highest FIFA ranking at No. 64

Adding 16 points to eclipse its previous high of No. 65 set a year ago, the Philippines tallied 1,386 points as the team also ranked No. 13 in Asia and No. 5 in Southeast Asia.

The team’s sweep of Nepal and Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers propelled the Philippines to its record-high ranking as the squad secured a 10th appearance in the continental tournament.

Looking to flash its improved form, the Philippines will see action in the AFC Asian Cup in India from January 20 to February 6, where it’s bunched in Group B with world No. 11 Australia, world No. 38 Thailand, and world No. 94 Indonesia.

The women’s team will be steered by former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic in the continental tournament for a chance to capture the Philippines’ maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup berth. The Philippines needs to crash into the top five of the Asian Cup to advance to the quadrennial football tournament.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023, expanded its qualifying quota from 24 to 32 squads from six confederations. – Rappler.com