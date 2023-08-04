Filipinas hopeful of another FIFA World Cup stint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After their historic run in the FIFA World Cup, the Philippine women’s football team players say they’re ready to run it back

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the Philippine women’s football team had a taste of the FIFA World Cup, members are bent on a return trip in 2027.

“I think I could speak for the whole team when playing in the World Cup is something you think about when you were a kid, so to be able to actually achieve and play in the world stage is unbelievable,” said Filipinas forward Chandler McDaniel.

The Filipinas hope to make the once-in-a-lifetime experience into a constant one, and they’re ready to build on the team foundation laid over the past 18 months.

“I don’t think there’s truly words that can describe that feeling exactly, but all I know is all of us want to do it again so we’ll make sure to work hard to make it to the next one,” McDaniel added during a media availability organized by outfitter adidas on Thursday, August 3.

The support that the team got locally, abroad, and over social media was phenomenal, thanks to the Filipino diaspora.

Watch parties scattered across the Philippine archipelago were comparable to Manny Pacquiao bouts, especially during the two final games, when the Filipinas claimed a win against New Zealand and fought for their playoff chances against Norway.

“I think if you were to get… close-ups of all of us singing the national anthem, I think you can see a lot of us are either in tears or just have so much emotions,” recalled midfielder Ryley Bugay.

“That moment just kind of embodies how everybody was feeling in that particular time.”

Players also noted the warm welcome the team got the moment they arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where there were scores of fans welcoming them.

After the World Cup campaign, a new coaching regime is coming for the Filipinas with the exit of coach Alen Stajcic and assistant Nahuel Arrarte.

Members of the team were thankful for the former Matildas mentor for creating a winning culture that made them believe in their own abilities.

“I think just to have that belief in ourselves that we can compete with these top nations and I think he really brought that out for all of us,” said forward Katrina Guillou.

“And now that we know how that feels like, we have confidence moving forward here on out,” she added.

Chandler McDaniel also agreed with her teammate.

“I think he has done a lot with the program. And he said a lot for the team so I think we’re very grateful to have him and we wish him the best of luck wherever next he goes,” she said.

“I think he has given us a lot of foundation to come off from and to continue with whomever the next coach would be.”

The next coach will have to manage two major competitions coming up — the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September, and the second round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Australia in October.

“I mean we’ve been just super hyper focused on the World Cup and with that over now, we still have two tournaments going on this year — we have Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers so that’s what — as a team, we’re gonna refocus and start from there and look forward to those two important tournaments coming up,” shared goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Filipinas also had a meet-and-greet event with lucky fans inside adidas’ Brand Center in Glorietta 3, Makati, with some waiting in line for hours just to get a glimpse of the team. – Rappler.com