Filipinas welcome new chapter after landmark FIFA World Cup run

HOMECOMING. Members of the FIFA Women’s World Cup team arrive home from New Zealand at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on August 2, 2023.

Members of the Philippine women’s football team return home grateful even as they start a new chapter minus the coach who steered them to a historic World Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s football team turns over a new chapter after a breakthrough campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that captivated a nation not known for football fandom.

Time is of the essence for the Filipinas as they need a new head coach after mentor Alen Stajcic and assistant Nahuel Arrarte exited the team following their campaign in New Zealand.

“I see that, as like, it’s normal in football that nothing lasts forever,” said midfielder Sara Eggesvik.

“He did a really nice job and we’re grateful that he was with us, and what he has achieved with us,” she added.

“But it’s also maybe a new chapter for Filipino football.”

According to team coordinator Belay Fernando-dela Cruz, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) did its due diligence and anticipated the two’s possible exit which came to fruition.

Up next for the Filipinas is the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China late September, where they will need shot callers for their first Asiad stint ever.

A total of 13 players led by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, Eggesvik, and Katrina Guillou, along with PFF staff arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport late Wednesday afternoon before family and fans who greeted their arrival.

A number of supporters, PFF staff, NAIA airport officials, and the staff of Sen. Pia Cayetano led the welcome party at Terminal 1, before they rode a bus to their accommodations.

Media availability organized by sports apparel outfitter adidas will be held on Thursday, August 3 in an invite-only event.

McDaniel was appreciative of the Filipino support they received in New Zealand and in Manila upon arrival.

“There were so many of them, and then, I know we didn’t get the result, I mean, to have so many of our kababayans there, and it felt like a home game at [Rizal Memorial] in home soil so it was pure magic,” shared McDaniel.

“I’m so glad we were able to come back with such a historic win and you know, able to bring something back to the Philippines, to our home country, so it’s really exciting to be here and we can’t wait to get around and talk to everybody,” said the Filipino-American, who was named Player of the Match in their lone win against New Zealand. – Rappler.com