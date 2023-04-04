49th-ranked Filipinas vie for Paris Olympics spot in Asian qualifiers

Enjoying its best ever FIFA World Ranking, the Philippine women’s football team will aim to maintain its upward trajectory by challenging Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Hong Kong in the qualifying tourney

MANILA, Philippines – After clinching a berth at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in last year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the Philippine women’s football team will now look to again make history as it begins its bid to earn a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Filipinas, who recently climbed up to 49th from 53rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will kick off their campaign in the first round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a clash against world No. 169 Pakistan on April 5, 7pm (Manila time), at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic chose to retain most of the players that competed at the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia McDaniel, and Inna Palacios all kept their posts as the team’s goalkeepers.

Supporting veteran center-back Hali Long in the defense are fellow holdovers Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, and Eva Madarang.

In the middle of the field, Stajcic will have team captain Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Jacklyn Sawicki, and Meryll Serrano in his rotation.

Forwards Sarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and Quinley Quezada round off the players that were retained by Stajcic from the team’s debut appearance in the Pinatar Cup.

Completing the 21-player squad is Olivia’s younger sister, Chandler, who was welcomed back to the team after spending the previous year recovering from an ACL tear in her right knee.

She has not played for the national team since last year’s Asian Cup, but the 25-year-old forward will be a massive boost to the team as her goal-scoring instincts will alleviate the burden expected from Bolden, Guillou, and Quezada.

Despite finishing at the bottom of a four-team group in the Pinatar Cup, the Filipinas have shown glimpses of brilliance and resilience throughout the invitational tournament as they took on world No. 14 Iceland, 25th-ranked Scotland, and world No. 32 Wales.

Hopefully, the bouts versus the European heavyweights have sharpened the Filipinas’ match fitness and have given them valuable experience because the stakes are higher this time around.

Joining the Philippines and Pakistan in Group E of the first round of the Olympic qualifiers are group hosts and world No. 144 Tajikistan and 79th-ranked Hong Kong.

The Filipinas prevailed when they last faced Tajikistan in November 2018 as Shelah Cadag’s equalizer in the first half and Sara Castañeda’s second half brace powered the Philippines to a 3-1 triumph.

The Philippines also won in the team’s last encounter with Hong Kong in September 2021, as Annis and C. McDaniel provided the goals for the 2-1 victory.

The Philippines will battle Tajikistan on April 8, then close out the first round against Hong Kong on April 11.

A single-round robin format will be implemented in the first round – featuring a total of seven groups – and only the top teams in each group will proceed to the second round and join North Korea, Japan, Australia, China, and South Korea to complete the 12 teams needed for the next stage.

Only four teams will make it to the third and final round of the Asian qualifiers and the two eventual winners will book their respective slots in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aiding Stajcic in this crucial tourney are Nahuel Arrarte (assistant coach), David Plowright (goalkeeper coach), Stevan Antonic (team analyst), Luca Tonetti (strength and conditioning coach), and Red Sajonia (assistant strength and conditioning coach).

Also included in the sidelines are Francisco Pascual (equipment manager), Isabella Bozzi, Anna Demegillo (physiotherapists), Lyllian Banzon (team doctor), Isabella Fernando (team administrator), Jefferson Cheng (team manager), and Kevin Padre (assistant team manager). – Rappler.com