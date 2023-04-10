Filipinas battle Hong Kong for 2nd round ticket in Olympic qualifiers

The Philippine women's football team aims to stay unbeaten as it faces Hong Kong with a spot in the second round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on the line

MANILA, Philippines – Following back-to-back lopsided victories versus Pakistan and Tajikistan, the Philippine women’s football team is in prime position to clinch a spot in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

But standing in the Filipinas’ way is 79th-ranked Hong Kong, which also beat Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The two undefeated teams in Group E are tied at 6 points each, but the Filipinas have a superior goal difference at +12, while Hong Kong has +5.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic acknowledged the stern test in front of them, but he is upbeat about their chances of reaching the next phase of the Asian qualifiers.

“We are top of the table now and look forward to a tough game against Hong Kong,” said the Australian tactician after steering the Filipinas to an 8-0 demolition of group hosts Tajikistan.

“We’ll have a look, see how fresh everyone is. Hong Kong is on 6 points just like us,” he added.

“It will be a tough game, a very close game, but if we play well, I’m confident we can get the job done.”

A victory will cement the Filipinas’ place on top of Group E and secure them a spot in the second round of the Olympic qualifying tournament, but a loss will end their 2024 Paris Games hopes.

The first round of the Asian qualifiers is composed of 26 teams divided into seven groups and only the group winners are awarded a ticket to the next phase.

Stajcic has every right to profess his confidence in his team as the Filipinas have been on an upward trajectory since his appointment in 2021.

The Filipinas clinched a FIFA World Cup berth by becoming a semifinalist in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, captured the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship title, and recorded their highest-ever FIFA world ranking at 49th.

A stint in the recently concluded 2023 Pinatar Cup – where the Filipinas played European heavyweights such as world No. 14 Iceland, No. 25 Scotland, and No. 32 Wales – also did wonders for their match sharpness going into the Olympic qualifiers as they are in scintillating form on both ends of the pitch.

Defensively, the Filipinas have kept two clean sheets, while having 10 different players score goals on the offensive end.

Hali Long, Sarina Bolden, Eva Madarang, Sofia Harrison, Tahnai Annis, Carleigh Frilles, Quinley Quezada, Meryll Serrano, and Maya Alcantara all have a goal each, but it is returning forward Chandler McDaniel who leads the team in scoring with three goals.

The 25-year-old McDaniel suffered an ACL injury in the 2022 Asian Cup and was on the sidelines before making a long-awaited appearance at the 60th minute of the match versus Pakistan.

“When I was invited back to camp, I felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. I was so excited to be with the team again,” McDaniel said.

“It’s such a relief that all the hard work I’ve done has led me to this moment and I couldn’t be happier to be back,” she added.

“I’ve been away from the team for 14 months. It’s definitely a long journey, but I definitely think the journey has made me a stronger player, physically and mentally.”

McDaniel has seen her minutes limited to two substitute cameos so far, but following a brilliant brace against Tajikistan, she is expected to give Stajcic a selection headache as he formulates his starting lineup in the final match day of the first round.

The Philippines faces Hong Kong at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 11, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. – Rappler.com