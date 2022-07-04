Filipinas to kick off AFF Women’s Championship vs Australia

'We’re trying to build the team’s legacy moving forward,' says head coach Alen Stajcic as the Filipinas target a podium finish in the AFF Women's Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team will begin its quest for a first podium finish in the AFF Women’s Championship with a match against world No. 12 Australia on Monday, July 4, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Both teams played earlier this year in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, but Australia will play without its veteran players this time around as Matildas head coach Mel Andreatta confirmed that the players she brought in for the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 are composed mostly of the under-23 women’s squad.

Despite bringing youngsters to the competition, Andreatta said the entire team is excited to return to the AFF after four years.

“For us, it’s continuing to build the bank of tournament experience for these players and get those important match minutes at international football to help these players gain experience in World Cups and future Olympic games ‘23, ‘24, and beyond,” she said.

“We’ve seen in the past that many players who have been involved in AFF have gone on to experience selection in such tournaments so we’re hoping for the same in this tournament and of course, being an Australian team, we also want to perform and do well alongside that.”

Andreatta expects a “highly competitive tactical game” against the Filipinas.

“I think on the day, it’s going to be the team that competes the most and sticks to their game plan and converts their chances that takes the win,” she said.

Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic believes that the Matildas are the tournament favorites as they have a deep and talented squad – a massive advantage compared to the other teams in Southeast Asia.

“They’ve been one of the stronger nations in the region so no doubt they’re probably still the favorite for this tournament regardless of who they brought, whether they’re under 23s or 24s or 22s, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Stajcic, a former head coach of the Matildas, noted that most of the players in the senior team of Australia debuted at 16 or 17 years old. For him, “age really isn’t the issue, it’s the quality on the pitch.”

The 48-year-old tactician said he won’t underestimate the young Australian squad as the Filipinas look to kick off their AFF Women’s Championship campaign with a victory.

“It doesn’t matter who is out there. It’s an international fixture and every game is full strength, so I don’t care if someone is 16, 17, 25, 35. It doesn’t matter,” Stajcic said.

“It’s two nations competing against each other and everyone wants to learn, but also everyone wants to win. So there’s no doubt we’re going out there trying to win regardless of who the opposition is.”

The 53rd-ranked Philippines is bunched in Group A and will play Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand every other day starting on Monday.

In order to advance to the semifinal round, the Filipinas need a top-two finish in their group.

Stajcic previously mentioned that the Filipinas have been on a “historic and meteoric rise” in the past seven months, but he still wants them to achieve more as they target a podium finish in the AFF Women’s Championship.

“We’re trying to build the team’s legacy moving forward.” – Rappler.com