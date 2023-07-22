Filipinas ‘still confident’ of New Zealand upset bid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After a World Cup debut loss, the Philippine women’s football team intends to ‘win the next one’ as the Filipinas take on host New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines – Despite absorbing a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in their historic 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut, Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel and forward Katrina Guillou remain optimistic of their campaign at the sport’s biggest stage.

“We’re still confident with what we can do and we can win the next one and keep going from here,” said the 25-year-old McDaniel as she looks ahead to their second match.

The Philippine women’s football team will take a quick breather before it takes on co-host New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25, 1:30 pm (Philippine time) at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

“This won’t fault us going forward, I mean we’ll take this loss,” McDaniel said.

“We’ll think about what we’ve done wrong, think about what we need to do better and then just apply it to the next game, but we’re confident and ready to win the next one.”

McDaniel had an outstanding performance versus the 20th-ranked Swiss team as she produced multiple saves to keep Switzerland at bay, but both Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel still managed to steal a goal each to spoil the Philippines’ debut at the World Cup.

“Unfortunately, we got an unfortunate PK (penalty kick) and messed around in the box, but things won’t go our way sometimes and we just have to keep building off from that, learn from this one and get ready to go for the next one,” said McDaniel.

Bachmann calmly drilled in the penalty kick at the 45th minute after the referee used VAR (Video Assistant Referee) and called a foul on Jessika Cowart’s tackle on Coumba Sow.

It was the breakthrough that Switzerland was looking for after getting shocked by Guillou’s offside goal at the 16’ mark.

The 29-year-old Guillou chased down the lobbed through ball, rounded the rushing Swiss keeper Gaëlle Thalmann, and smashed in a right-footed shot to the empty goal.

It was a minute of pure bliss for the players, coaching staff, and the Filipino fans, but the Philippines’ first ever World Cup goal will have to come in a different game.

“I think we started pretty strongly, we made things difficult for them, we were popping into spaces and covering a lot of the gaps so I think that was good,” said Guillou.

“Unfortunately, we let up two goals overall in 90 minutes, but I think for a first World Cup, debutant game, there’s a lot of things we can take and look forward to into our next game.”

Guillou also echoed the statements by McDaniel and continues to believe in the squad.

“We definitely had some good moments going forward, maybe tidy up some things in the back, there’s always plenty of things we can improve on going to the next game,” she said.

But the Filipinas know it will be tough going up against the host as New Zealand recently stunned world No. 12 Norway by squeezing out a 1-0 victory and now sits at second place in Group A.

Still, the window to advance to the knockout stage of this year’s World Cup remains wide open for the 46th-ranked Philippines.

Both McDaniel and Guillou expressed their gratitude for all the support that the team has been getting.

“Maraming salamat to all our kababayans who came out tonight and everyone at home in the Philippines, we love you so much,” said McDaniel.

“We can only just thank you from the bottom of our hearts for having our backs and watching us and supporting us, and please continue to support this team. It’s a very special group and I love it with all my heart and we love all of you so very much.”

Guillou shared that the fans’ support has been a great source of strength for the team.

“It felt like another 13th man on the field and that really inspired us, 12th man actually, 12 and 13 with everyone here, but it really was able to keep us going.” – Rappler.com