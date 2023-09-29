PH football strengthens Japan partnership ahead of busy schedule

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Japan Football Association continues to pour in support for the Philippines' national team development through coaching and equipment

MANILA, Philippines – After hitting numerous milestones with the Under-17 girls’ historic Asian Cup qualification and the Filipinas’ maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup debut, Japan remains committed to help develop the Philippines’ national team and grassroots programs.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) donated football equipment and jerseys through the Japan Embassy in the Philippines in a handover ceremony on Thursday, September 28, at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) office.

“I hope that this donation, equipment and knowledge transfer will lead to more discoveries of homegrown talent and more sports exchanges for stronger bilateral relations for the years ahead,” said first secretary and director Matsuda Shigehiro of the Japan Embassy’s Information and Cultural Center.

Japan also announced that it will continue to welcome the Philippines’ Under-14 girls team to play in the JENYSYS project, an annual football tournament in Japan featuring other ASEAN nations.

The boost in support came timely as the country prepares for major national team events and is in the process of expanding its grassroots development.

The Filipinas, who are looking to stay in contention in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, will be continuing their Paris 2024 Olympic qualification journey in the second round to be staged in Perth, Australian from October 26 to November 1.

The Philippines swept Group E of the first round last April to advance to the second round, where the Filipinas will compete against Australia, Chinese-Taipei and Iran. Only the three group winners and the best-ranked runner-up will qualify for the third round.

The Azkals, on the other hand, will be playing a friendly match against Bahrain in their training camp during the October FIFA international window.

The preparations for the country’s campaign in the Under-17 girls Asian Cup is also in the works.

The Philippine team secured a historic berth to the continental tournament after defeating host Vietnam, 1-0, last September 24. The Philippine national girls team, steered by head coach Sinisha Cohadzic, finished second place in the qualifying tournament behind Australia.

In the Asian Cup, the Philippines will be competing against Japan, North Korea, South Korea, China, Thailand, and Australia, where Cohadzic is set to raise the Philippine’s international caliber.

“We don’t just want to show our face there,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “Like what we have said before when we went to the World Cup in in New Zealand: ‘We have to compete’. We need to have a mind that we can win games, so I hope that our players have that frame of mind that they get there.”

Japanese coach Tetsuya Tsuchida, who was appointed as the PFF’s head of youth football development, will be continuing his efforts to execute the talent development system in the grassroots.

He aims to develop Filipino coaches, as well as make football more popular in the Philippines, which are the two main challenges he identified since he arrived in the country last March.

“Filipinos are suitable for football,” said Tsuchida. “There are Filipino players who are capable – they have small, quick movements and technique. We should build a style of football instead of imitating those of other countries.”

Through the PFF’s partnership with Japan, the women’s futsal team earns additional support in apparel which will be used in their campaign to gain international exposure as they aim to compete in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games. – Rappler.com