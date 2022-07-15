Football player Spencer Webb dies in accident￼

The tight end of the Oregon Ducks football team died in a cliff accident in Oregon

Spencer Webb, the tight end of the Oregon Ducks football team, died in a cliff accident on Thursday, July 14, near Triangle Lake, Oregon. He was 22.

The football player slipped on rock slides, leading to a head injury. Lane County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post that they responded to the incident after receiving an injured person report.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him,” the sheriff office said.

According to the authorities, his death appears to be an accident with no evidence of foul play.

Webb was set to compete in his fifth season with the Ducks this upcoming season. He had a record of 31 receptions, 296 yards, and four touchdowns.

The Oregon Football expressed their tribute in a tweet. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

