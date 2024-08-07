Brazil shock world champions Spain 4-2 to reach Olympic women’s football final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOAL. Adriana of Brazil celebrates scoring their third goal against Spain in the women's football semifinal at the Paris Olympics in France, August 6, 2024.

Brazil prevails despite being without captain and all-time leading goal scorer Marta, who received a two-match ban after a red card

PARIS, France – Brazil reached the Olympic women’s football final as they claimed a stunning 4-2 win over world champions Spain in Marseille on Tuesday, August 6, and will face the United States for the gold medal.

Playing their sixth Olympic semi, Brazil capitalized on a number of Spanish defensive mistakes to reach the final at Parc des Princes set for Saturday, August 10, where they will seek a maiden title against four-time champions US.

Brazil prevailed despite being without captain and all-time leading goal scorer Marta, who received a two-match ban after a red card in a 2-0 loss to Spain in their final group stage game.

They went ahead six minutes in after an attempted clearance by Spain keeper Cata Coll deflected off captain Irene Paredes into her own net.

The South Americans doubled their lead thanks to a Gabi Portilho effort following a superb pass from Yasmim in the final seconds of the first half.

Captain Adriana made it 3-0 with a close-range header after a fast counter attack in the 72nd minute before an own goal from Duda Sampaio reduced the deficit five minutes from time.

Brazil substitute Kerolin stole possession and found the net to seal the rout early in stoppage time before Spain’s Salma Paralluelo grabbed a consolation in the final minutes.

“We went in with a plan and trusted (coach) Arthur completely,” Kerolin told Brazilian broadcaster Globo after Brazil reached their first Olympic final in 16 years.

“I can only congratulate the girls, who went in with great determination. It was a very emotional war. We gave everything.”

Spain will play for the bronze medal against Germany in Lyon on Friday, August 9.

“To concede in the sixth minute on a mistake is a shock. You don’t expect it. You try to come back two, three, but four is very difficult,” Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said. “We have to be strong and go for the bronze medal.” – Rappler.com