Filipinas beat Australians to open AFF Women’s Championship campaign

WINNING START. The Filipinas edge the Matildas for a victorious opener in the AFF Women's Championship.

Sarina Bolden’s goal at the 59th minute pushes the Philippines past the young Matildas

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team began its AFF Women’s Championship 2022 campaign with a memorable 1-0 victory over Australia on Monday, July 4, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Sarina Bolden scored the go-ahead header at the 59th minute off a long Eva Madarang throw-in as the Filipinas trumped the world No. 12 Matildas to earn 3 massive points in a tough Group A, which features also Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The Filipina booters hogged most of the possession in the first 15 minutes of the match as they patiently waited to break down the defense of the young Australia squad, but unfortunately for the hosts, they were not able to really test Matildas goalkeeper Jada Mathyssen-Whyman.

At the 23rd minute, Australia midfielder Sarah Hunter capitalized on a weak clearance from the Philippines defense and fired a long range shot that just went over the goal bar.

Four minutes later, Jessica Miclat – active on both offense and defense for the Filipinas – intercepted a pass near the center of the pitch and launched a long range shot, but the distance was too far for her to find the back of the net.

Australia had three more chances to shatter the deadlock before the halftime whistle, but Philippines goalie Olivia McDaniel denied a shot, while the two headers she faced went over the bar.

After scoring the go-ahead goal, Bolden received an accurate through ball from Quinley Quezada at the 76th minute only to see her left-footed shot go off the mark as the score stayed at 1-0 until the final whistle.

Matildas mainstays such as Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord will not suit up for Australia in this competition as head coach Mel Andreatta opted to integrate youngsters as they build their squad’s depth for future tournaments.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic, on the other hand, chose to retain 19 players from the team that clinched a historic FIFA World Cup berth in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup earlier this year.

McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, and Inna Palacios keep their respective places as the goalkeepers of the team, while Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Dominique Randle, and Tara Shelton form the core of the defense.

Veteran Tahnai Annis will continue to play with Miclat, Guillou, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Malea Cesar, Carleigh Frilles, and Camille Rodriguez in midfield.

Bolden, Quezada, and Isabella Flanigan are the three holdovers from the forward position.

Maya Alcantara, Jessika Cowart, Chantelle Maniti, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, Jaclyn Sawicki, Alisha del Campo, and Alyssa Jane Ube are the new players that Stajcic brought in for the 12th edition of the AFF Women’s Championship.

The Philippines will play its next group stage match against Singapore at 7 pm on Wednesday, July 6, at the same venue. – Rappler.com