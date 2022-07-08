Filipinas stretch streak with dominant win over Malaysia

The Philippine women’s football team notches its third straight victory in the AFF Women’s Championship to solidify its hold of the Group A lead

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team kept its unblemished record in the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 following a 4-0 whipping of Malaysia on Friday, July 8, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Sara Eggesvik scored the first goal at the 32nd minute after she launched a screamer near the halfway line.

Her shot was eventually saved by Malaysia goalkeeper Nurul Azurin Mazian, but the ball continued to bounce and roll past the goal line before the goalie finally secured the ball.

Mazian immediately protested the goal, but the assistant referee stood by her call as Eggesvik registered her second goal in two games.

Katrina Guillou, Quinley Quezada, and Anicka Castañeda rounded out the scoring spree as the Philippines solidified its hold of the top spot in Group A with 9 points and a +12 goal difference.

Guillou doubled the Philippines’ lead at the 43’ mark after she reacted the quickest and volleyed home the saved shot of Tahnai Annis.

Just four minutes later, Quezada gave the Philippines a comfortable 3-0 lead after she headed in the cross from Eggesvik.

Another header was scored by the Philippines as second-half substitute Castañeda towered above Malaysia’s Fatin Shahida Azmi for the fourth goal at the 72’ mark.

Annis, who grabbed a brace in the 7-0 demolition of Singapore, had a shot on target inside the first minute, but her accurate attempt was alertly caught by Mazian to deny the Philippines an early goal.

An early substitution took place at the 9’ mark as Philippine head coach Alen Stajcic took out Kaya Hawkinson due to injury and was replaced by Eggesvik.

Following the two goals from Eggesvik and Guillou, the Philippines ended the first half with a dominating offensive stat line of 13 shots – 5 of which were on target – and 9 corner kicks.

Malaysia – which produced zero shots and zero corner kicks in the first 45 minutes of the match – stayed at fourth place in Group A with 2 points after absorbing their first tournament loss.

Stajcic began to shuffle his players as early as the 59th minute as he brought in Castañeda, Isabella Flanigan, and Malea Cesar to see off the match.

Former Ateneo standout Camille Rodriguez also made a late appearance off the bench as she earned her 40th cap for the national team.

The Philippines will play Indonesia for its penultimate match in the group stage on Sunday, July 10, at 7 pm, at the same venue.