PH women overwhelm Singapore for 2nd win in AFF Women’s Championship

Six different scorers power the Philippines to an impressive victory that propels the Filipinas on top of Group A

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team earned its second consecutive victory in the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 following a 7-0 crushing of Singapore on Wednesday, July 6, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Philippine team captain Tahnai Annis unleashed a brace to lead the scoring barrage that propelled the country on top of Group A in the regional tournament.

Isabella Flanigan opened the floodgates with a sublime volley past Singapore goalkeeper Beatrice Tan Li Bin at the 8th minute of the lopsided match.

Two minutes later, Annis was credited for the second goal after her cross from the right wing was accidentally smashed into the goal by Singapore team captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril.

Annis grabbed her brace as she scored a looping header from Flanigan’s cross at the 19’ mark of the match.

Sarina Bolden completed the first-half rout with a powerful header at the 38th minute as Annis turned into the provider this time around.

A fifth goal was immediately scored two minutes into the second half as Sara Eggesvik slotted in the ball after a scramble inside the penalty box.

Kaya Hawkinson joined in the scoring festivities at the 55th minute mark with a towering header as she gave the Philippines its sixth goal of the match.

At the 68’ mark, second half substitute Anicka Castañeda tapped in a loose ball to push the scoreline to 7-0.

The latest triumph of the Filipinas put them on top of Group A with 6 points and a +8 goal difference after two matches.

Just behind the Philippines is Thailand with 4 points and a +4 goal difference.

The Singaporeans’ massive loss had them falling at the bottom of Group A with 1 point and a -7 goal difference.

Singapore produced a scoreless draw in its first match against Malaysia and will now face Thailand in the next match day.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will aim for a third consecutive victory versus Malaysia on Friday, July 8, at 7 pm, in the same venue. – Rappler.com