US reach first Olympic women’s football final in 12 years with win over Germany

TRIUMPH. Sophia Smith of the United States celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Mallory Swanson, against Germany in the women's football semifinal at the Paris Olympics in France, August 6, 2024.

The United States' Sophia Smith, who scored in extra time for the 1-0 victory over Germany, says she 'had to step up in the big moment'

PARIS, France – Sophia Smith scored an extra-time winner as the United States reached the Olympic women’s football final with a 1-0 victory over Germany in a tight encounter in Lyon on Tuesday, August 6, to edge closer to a fifth Olympic gold medal.

The US, eyeing their first title at the Games since 2012, will face Brazil in the decider at Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 10.

In a match low on quality in front of goal, Smith scored five minutes into extra time to earn the US, playing a record seventh Olympic semifinal, victory over 2016 champions Germany, whom they had already beaten 4-1 in the group stage.

Smith chipped the ball over the on-rushing German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger after a through ball from Mallory Swanson.

“I just saw an open net in front of me and knew I had to step up in the big moment,” Smith told NBC. “I felt I had to do that for this team, we’ve been working so hard.

“We had a hard year last year, things didn’t go how we wanted it to at all. We knew we were better than that, we have so much potential,” the striker added, referring to their last-16 World Cup exit.

“We have one more game, and it’s the most important game. But I’m so proud of us for just finding a way these past few games to get the win.”

Germany dominated possession after the break in extra time but lacked clear-cut chances to equalize, and will play for the bronze medal in Lyon again on Friday, August 9. – Rappler.com