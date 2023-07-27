SCENARIOS: How the Filipinas can enter the FIFA World Cup knockout round

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WIN, LOSE, OR DRAW. Philippines players celebrate with fans after the match

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team sent the entire country in jubilation following its historic 1-0 win over 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup host New Zealand last Tuesday, July 25.

Happy as the Filipinas and their fans may be after making history, the job is far from over as more uncharted territory awaits in a possible knockout stage qualification.

Here are the possible ways for the Philippines to enter the Round of 16 as it next faces struggling powerhouse Norway on Sunday, July 30, 3 pm (Manila time).

Win and you’re in

First off, here is how the Group A standings look:

Team Win Draw Loss Goal difference Points Switzerland 1 1 0 +2 4 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 3 Philippines 1 0 1 -1 3 Norway 0 1 1 -1 1

Plain and simple, a win over Norway will launch the Filipinas to the next round as they will finish with a 2-0-1 (win-draw-loss) record, while the winner of the Switzerland-New Zealand tiff also advances.

Only the top two teams in each group will earn a spot in the next round.

The Filipinas may even top Group A with an unlikely blowout of Norway or a more likely draw between the Swiss and the Kiwis. Winning the group phase, however, is practically inconsequential as the only opponent choices in the next round are world No. 6 Spain and No. 11 Japan – both formidable foes.

Conversely, a loss against Norway means outright elimination for the Philippines.

Luck of the draw

Things get more complicated if the Filipinas and Norwegians reach a Sunday stalemate, as the eight-stage tiebreaker criteria now comes into play.

A draw will mean the Philippines gets 1 point for a total of 4 – the first 3 coming after its win over New Zealand. No points are given for losses.

A draw also means that the Filipinas’ qualification now lies entirely up to the result of the Switzerland-New Zealand match:

If Switzerland wins, New Zealand is eliminated outright, and the Philippines qualifies.

If New Zealand wins by 3 points or less, Switzerland still qualifies through a superior goal difference over the Philippines (+3).

If New Zealand wins by 4 points or more, Switzerland ties the Philippines in record (1-1-1) and goal difference (-1), triggering the third criteria of most goals scored in the group phase.

If Switzerland and New Zealand forge a draw, both teams qualify due to Switzerland’s +3 goal difference over the Philippines.

All eight tiebreaker criteria can be found here.

Ideally, the Philippines would want to keep it simple by staging another upset of world No. 12 Norway, but a draw is not quite the end of the world the way a loss will be.

Regardless of Sunday’s results, the Filipinas have already earned the respect and attention of football fans around the world, but of course, making more history is certainly the best-case scenario of all. – Rappler.com