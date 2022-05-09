Bound for FIFA World Cup, PH women’s football team opens SEA Games in style

The Philippine women's football team thrashes Cambodia to kick off its SEA Games campaign with aplomb

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team flexed its might to kick off its Southeast Asian Games campaign after a 5-0 shellacking of Cambodia at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam on Monday, May 9.

Bound for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in history, the Filipinas annihilated the Cambodians with some vicious attacking in the second half, where they scored their last four goals.

Cambodia remained within shouting distance after the first half, 0-1, before the Philippines opened the floodgates in the final 45 minutes to gain an early lead in Group A.

Sarina Bolden made it a 2-0 lead at the 64th minute after coming in as a second-half substitution, while Eva Madarang (68th), Quinley Quezada (76th), and Anicka Castañeda (80th) joined the Filipinas’ scoring onslaught.

A win over host Vietnam on Wednesday will propel the Philippines to the semifinals as the initially four-team Group A got trimmed to three following the withdrawal of Indonesia.

The top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the final four.

Meanwhile, the country is now assured of three medals in kickboxing after Honorio Banario and Emmanuel Cantores both advanced to the semifinals.

Banario coasted to a 3-0 win against Indonesia in the men’s -71kg low kick, while Cantores cruised to a similar 3-0 victory against Malaysia in the men’s 60kg low kick.

Earlier, defending SEA Games kickboxing champion Jean Claude Saclag also qualified for the semifinals in the men’s 63.5kg low kick.

Back in team sports, the Philippine men’s beach handball team repeated over Thailand, 26-21, 27-22, 7-6, to pick up its third win in four games.

The Filipinos, who swept the Thais in their first encounter, trail the unbeaten hosts with two more games left to be played each. – Rappler.com