Schröck makes shock Azkals appearance in Nepal friendly match

Stephan Schröck, who announced his retirement from international football in January, surprises Azkals fans with his on-pitch return

MANILA, Philippines – Just six months after dropping a retirement bombshell, Stephan Schröck found himself back on the pitch with the Philippine men’s football team.

Fans let out a huge roar at the Rizal Memorial Stadium when at the 72nd minute, Schröck replaced Kenshrio Daniels to help close out Nepal as the Philippines hacked out a 2-0 triumph in the friendly match on Thursday, June 15.

In his 18-minute cameo, Schröck showed no signs of rust as he displayed the skills that mesmerized fans throughout his 11-year journey with the Azkals.

But Schröck had the crowd concerned at the 85th minute as he got clattered by a Nepal defender down the left wing and took a few seconds to get up and restart the play.

Returning head coach Hans Michael Weiss hopes Schröck, who begged off from the post-match interview, sustained no injury as the Filipino-German did not train for six months

“With more fitness, he can be a game-changer in crucial game situations,” said Weiss.

“I don’t consider him too much as a starter anymore, but he can help us for 30-45 minutes and maybe in big games also with his vision, with his feet, with his surprising moves, and you need players like this.”

Legendary midfielder

Weiss, who’s also back with the Azkals after a decade, shared how Schröck helped him get acquainted with the team again.

“Before coming here, he was the one mostly in contact with me and told me everything about the squad,” Weiss said of the 36-year-old Schröck.

“I knew most of the squad, but he helped a lot to bring me here and to help build up the squad, to train and give me advice on this, and this, and this because of course, nine years when you’re not here, even if you know the players, it’s different.”

Schröck’s name was surprisingly included in the official matchday team sheet of the international friendly match between world No. 136 Azkals and 174th-ranked Nepal.

Listed as a substitute, Schröck was then seen warming up with the players as soon as the team came out of their locker room minutes before the kickoff.

The anticipation of seeing the legendary midfielder increased when Schröck warmed up once again during the match.

‘Nothing is for sure’

Schröck’s on-pitch return came just a little over six months when he announced on January 1 this year that although “nothing is for sure,” he said, “99% this will be my last game.”

But as the national men’s football team looks to reinvigorate its program, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers also on the horizon, Weiss said he wants Schröck to still be involved with the team.

“We were thinking that for the meantime, good to have him still there like a player, also coaching and supporting role, so this is Schröck’s position,” said Weiss.

“He will build his body up, he still has the drive to play. I think maybe having me here now also [helped] him because he was a little bit tired.”

Overall, it was a triumphant comeback for Schröck as he was able to record another win with the national team and help kickstart the second era of Weiss’ leadership on a positive note.

Schröck, Weiss, and the Azkals will close out the two-match friendly window against Taiwan on Monday, June 19 at 7 pm, also at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. – Rappler.com