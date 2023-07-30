Still proud: Filipinas ‘fought to the death’ against world-class Norway 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEARTBREAK. Hali Long and Olivia McDaniel look dejected as the Philippines gets knocked out of the World Cup.

‘I’m proud of the heart and spirit of our team. They fought to the end, they fought to the death,’ says national team coach Alen Stajcic after the Filipinas’ World Cup exit

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – It may have looked like a miserable scoreline but the Philippine women’s football team thinks it can still hold its head up high.

The Filipinas ended their historic World Cup campaign in the group stage, with coach Alen Stajcic saying they “fought to the death” despite a 6-0 whipping by former champion Norway on Sunday, July 30.

“As we said, they are a very classy team. They were favorites to win this group and they showed some of their class today,” said Stajcic of the Norwegians, the 1995 World Cup champions.

“They really picked us apart in some of the battles in the box early and this allowed them to be more creative as the game went on. “

Fighting for survival, Norway vented its wrath against the Philippines as Sophie Roman Haug unleashed a hat-trick.

The lopsided triumph propelled the Norwegians to the round of 16 along with Group A leader Switzerland as the Philippines bottomed out.

“We knew it was going to be tough right from the beginning,” said Filipinas star striker Sarina Bolden.

“Norway is super strong, the team has a lot of experience not only in the World Cup but professionally they play on top-flight teams, we knew it.”

But Stajcic said his wards never gave up and the players also noted they’re glad to even have a shot at the last 16 heading into the match.

“I’m proud of the heart and spirit of our team,” said Stajcic. “They fought to the end, they fought to the death.”

“We were still in this tournament until our last game, that was great. Not every team has that,” added Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik.

Finally living up to their lofty pedigree, the Grasshoppers were dominant from start to finish, with striker Roman Haug doing most of the damage with goals in the 6th, 17th, and 95th minutes.

“They move the ball a lot faster and we just weren’t ready for that,” said Philippine goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel of the world No. 12 Norwegians.

“Just world-class girls coming at us. They’re just amazing athletes, you got to give it to them. But that’s okay, we learn from it. We learn playing against the titans of the sport… All we can do is learn from it and grow, move forward.”

Bolden, who scored the Philippines’ first ever World Cup goal, agrees that the Filipinas head home with a lot of key lessons.

“The best team won today. A lot of learning points from us to take away. We learn from this,” said Bolden of the Filipinas, the first ever Philippine football team to reach the World Cup.

“I’m so proud of this team for being able to make history. There are a lot of things to be proud of.” – Rappler .com