Chiefs crush Bears as Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce, fueling dating rumors

SUPPORT. Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce scores on a touchdown with Taylor Swift in attendance at the Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs whipped the struggling Chicago Bears, 41-10, at home in the National Football League on Sunday, September 24, as 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift cheered him on.

Kelce caught seven catches for 69 yards and converted a touchdown with Swift in attendance at the Arrowhead Stadium as the two further fueled dating rumors.

Swift watched beside Kelce’s mother Donna and celebrated passionately when the four-time NFL First-team All-Pro scored on a touchdown in the third quarter off a pass from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Two-time MVP Mahomes passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs improved to 2-1 and gave Swift a show.

“I knew I had to get it to Trav,” said Mahomes. “I think he wanted to get to the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to.”

Kelce bared in July in his podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason that he attempted – and failed – to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it during the Kansas City leg of The Eras Tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her show because she has to save her voice for the songs that she sings so I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” said Kelce.

That revelation attracted intrigue, with fans taking interest in a potential relationship between Kelce, one of the NFL’s most eligible bachelors, and Swift, who broke up with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn a few months ago.

Kelce addressed the rumors on Thursday, September 21, during his appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show.

“I told her that I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead, so you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead. And see which one is a little more lit,” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

After the game, the two were seen leaving the stadium in Kelce’s car.

Perhaps, Swift – after all the heartbreaks – can begin again. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com