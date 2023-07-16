FAST FACTS: Philippines at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
- FIFA ranking: 46 (as of June 18)
- Nickname: Filipinas
- Coach: Alen Stajcic
- Odds: 750/1 (William Hill, online bookmaker)
How they qualified
The Philippines will debut at the Women’s World Cup after a dramatic qualifying victory over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last year.
Goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel’s heroics helped the Filipinas win, 4-3, in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.
Previous tournaments
The 2023 FIFA World Cup marks the first time a team from the Philippines, whether male or female, will make an appearance at the showpiece event. The Philippines clinched their first AFF Women’s Championship title in 2022.
Prospects
The Philippines is the lowest-ranked team in Group A and former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic will have his work cut out to avoid losing all three fixtures as the Filipinas battle Switzerland (July 21), co-host New Zealand (July 25), and Norway (July 30).
Team roster
Goalkeepers: Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota
Defenders: Co-captain Hali Long, Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Dominique Randle
Midfielders: Team captain Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki
Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano
Reserves: Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, Isabella Pasion
When does it start?
This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20 to August 20.
The tournament will begin with a Group A match between host New Zealand and Norway on July 20.
Which teams are taking part?
The World Cup will feature 32 teams and begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.
- Group A: New Zealand (host), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
- Group B: Australia (host), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland
- Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia
- Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti
- Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam
- Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama
- Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden
- Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco
What is the format?
Teams will play a round-robin format in the group stage, where each of the 32 nations play three matches each. The squads will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on August 3.
The top two in each group will advance to the round of 16. The knockout rounds will begin on August 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner.
When is the final?
The final will take place on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.