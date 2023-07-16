FAST FACTS: Philippines at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HISTORIC. The Filipinas hope to make the most of their maiden FIFA World Cup stint.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup marks the first time a team from the Philippines, whether male or female, will make an appearance at the football showpiece

FIFA ranking: 46 (as of June 18)

Nickname: Filipinas

Coach: Alen Stajcic

Odds: 750/1 (William Hill, online bookmaker)

How they qualified

The Philippines will debut at the Women’s World Cup after a dramatic qualifying victory over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last year.

Goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel’s heroics helped the Filipinas win, 4-3, in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Previous tournaments

Prospects

The Philippines is the lowest-ranked team in Group A and former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic will have his work cut out to avoid losing all three fixtures as the Filipinas battle Switzerland (July 21), co-host New Zealand (July 25), and Norway (July 30).

Team roster

Goalkeepers: Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota

Defenders: Co-captain Hali Long, Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Dominique Randle

Midfielders: Team captain Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano

Reserves: Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, Isabella Pasion

When does it start?

This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20 to August 20.

The tournament will begin with a Group A match between host New Zealand and Norway on July 20.

Which teams are taking part?

The World Cup will feature 32 teams and begin with a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

Group A: New Zealand (host), Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia (host), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

What is the format?

Teams will play a round-robin format in the group stage, where each of the 32 nations play three matches each. The squads will get three points for a win and one for a draw. The final group stage match will be played on August 3.

The top two in each group will advance to the round of 16. The knockout rounds will begin on August 5 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winner.

When is the final?

The final will take place on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

– Rappler.com