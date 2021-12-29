Tom Brady warned by NFL about throwing tablet on sideline

DOMINANT. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan forces a fumble in the second half.

‘I did get a warning from the NFL on that,’ says Tom Brady of his tablet-breaking scene during a nationally televised game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted Monday, December 27, that he heard from the NFL about tossing a damaging a league-issued Microsoft tablet on the sideline during a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints beat the Bucs, 9-0, on December 19, the first time a Brady-led offense was shut out since 2006.

Worse yet for Brady, his tablet-breaking scene was aired during a nationally televised game.

“I did get a warning from the NFL on that,” Brady said Monday on his SiriusXM podcast. “I can’t throw another Surface, or else I get fined. Imagine that!”

Brady took his frustrations out on the Carolina Panthers last week, leading Tampa Bay to a 32-6 win Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched the NFC South title. – Rappler.com