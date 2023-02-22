Filipinas end Pinatar Cup stint with blowout loss to Iceland

TOO TOUGH. The Philippines barely gets any chances against Iceland.

The Philippine women’s football team bottoms out of the Spain tourney after falling to clinical Iceland

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team closed out its 2023 Pinatar Cup campaign with a brutal 5-0 loss to world No. 16 Iceland in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, on Tuesday, February 21 (Wednesday, February 22, Manila time).

With the lopsided decision, the Filipinas bottomed out with 0 points and a -7 goal difference as Iceland captured the crown outright after topping the four-team, round-robin tournament with 7 points and a +7 goal difference.

Wales finished the invitational tourney at second place with 5 points and a +1 goal difference after its 1-1 draw earlier in the day with Scotland, which wrapped up its campaign at third place with 4 points and a -1 goal difference.

The Filipinas opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to world No. 32 Wales, then came out with a bit of a fight in a 2-1 defeat to 25th-ranked Scotland.

Iceland’s Amanda Jacobsen Andradóttir broke the ice at the 20th minute when she fired in a shot outside the penalty box to stun Philippine goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who was unable to prevent the goal as the ball bounced in front of her just before it went in.

The Icelanders doubled the lead at the 51’ mark after a quick free kick from Agla Maria Albertsdottir led to another Andradóttir goal.

Philippine center-back Alcantara had a heavy first touch as she received a pass from Jaclyn Sawicki and Albertsdottir capitalized on it by stealing the ball and earning a free kick from an Alcantara foul.

Albertsdottir brilliantly restarted the play and passed to an open 19-year-old Andradóttir, who dribbled away from Philippine center-back Hali Long and smashed in a left-footed goal from close range.

Iceland produced its third goal in style as second-half substitute Selma Magnúsdóttir played a rapid 1-2 with Andradóttir, then had another 1-2 with fellow substitute Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir before rocketing in a right-footed shot near the penalty arc at the 71st minute.

At the 80’ mark, Vilhjálmsdóttir intercepted a clumsy pass by Long and squared up substitute Hlín Eiríksdóttir for an easy right-footed tap-in.

The fifth goal of the match came at the 90’+2’ mark when Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir headed in substitute Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir’s cross from the right wing.

Philippine head coach Alen Stajcic continued to roll with a 4-4-2 formation to close out the tourney and rotated his starters once more as Sara Eggesvik, Sofia Harrison, Alicia Barker, Jessika Cowart, and Katrina Guillou all made way for Alcantara, Dominique Randle, Malea Cesar, Meryll Serrano, and Carleigh Frilles.

Randle, who gifted Wales a penalty kick in their first game, was at fault for conceding another goal as she lost the ball to Albertsdottir, which led to the buildup for Andradóttir’s first goal in the match.

The 28-year-old Randle was again at the center of Iceland’s chance at the 34’ mark as she was outwitted by Andradóttir near the goal line as the Icelander whipped in a cross for Diljá Zomers, but her right-footed attempt inside the box was off target.

A minute later, it was McDaniel’s turn to commit an error as her weak pass to Sawicki was intercepted by Andradóttir, but her ensuing low cross was alertly kicked out by Philippine team captain Tahnai Annis for a corner kick.

Despite conceding early in the second half, the Philippines responded well as Sarina Bolden, Quinley Quezada, and second-half substitute Isabella Flanigan all tried to cut the deficit to half by at least attempting a shot each, but their efforts yielded no goals as Magnúsdóttir delivered the dagger, while the Iceland defense stood tall in the last 20 minutes to keep the clean sheet.

After its first tourney of the year, the Philippine women’s football team will now focus on the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April.

The Filipinas will then participate in the Southeast Asian Games in May as they look to further sharpen their match fitness and team chemistry ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. – Rappler.com