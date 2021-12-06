Former San-En import Stevan Jelovac dies

GONE TOO SOON. Stevan Jelovac was 32.

MANILA, Philippines – Former San-En NeoPheonix import Stevan Jelovac died in Serbia on Sunday, December 5, weeks after suffering a stroke.

The 6-foot-10 Jelovac was 32.

Jelovac, who last played for AEK Athens of the Greek Basketball League, fainted during an individual practice on November 14 and got hospitalized for weeks before his death.

It was discovered that the Serbian center had a brain hemorrhage.

Jelovac teamed up with Filipino Thirdy Ravena in the 2020-21 season of the Japan B. League, leading the NeoPhoenix with averages of 18.9 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

“Rest in peace, my brate,” Ravena wrote on Instagram in his tribute for Jelovac, using the Serbian word for “brother.”

After his B. League stint, Jelovac returned to Europe and signed with AEK Athens. – Rappler.com