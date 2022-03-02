Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged in shooting

IN TROUBLE. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez (left) is being held without bail.

After his final UFC match in 2019, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has wrestled in the WWE and in Mexico

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez faces an attempted murder charge after he allegedly was involved in a shooting on Monday, February 28, in San Jose, California.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday and booked into Santa Clara County’s main jail. He is being held without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday, March 2.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” San Jose police posted Tuesday on Twitter.

According to authorities, a man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot “at least once.”

Velasquez won the UFC heavyweight title with a first-round technical knockout of Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 on October 23, 2010.

He last competed in mixed martial arts when he suffered a 26-second knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on February 17, 2019. Since then he has wrestled in the WWE and in Mexico. – Rappler.com