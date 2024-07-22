Oscar Piastri wins Hungarian Grand Prix in drama-packed race

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CELEBRATION. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (left) celebrates with champagne on the podium after finishing third place in the Hungarian Grand Prix with winner McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri claims his first Formula One win as McLaren goes 1-2 in the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Lando Norris reluctantly settling for a runner-up finish

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Oscar Piastri celebrated his first Formula One victory as McLaren finished one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix with the team ordering Lando Norris to hand back the lead on a day of drama.

Lewis Hamilton also took his 200th podium with third place for Mercedes despite a late collision with Max Verstappen that left Red Bull’s championship leader in fifth and behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

“This is really the day I dreamed of as a kid, standing on the top step of an F1 podium,” beamed Piastri, who finished 2.141 seconds ahead of reluctant runner-up Norris, before the ceremonies.

“Obviously a bit complicated at the end, but I put myself in the right position at the start,” added the fifth Australian to win a championship grand prix.

The one-two was McLaren’s first since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, when Daniel Ricciardo won and Norris was again second to an Australian teammate, and made Piastri the seventh different winner in 13 races.

Verstappen’s championship lead over Norris got trimmed to 76 points, from a previous 84, while McLaren overtook Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ standings and stands 51 adrift of Red Bull.

Painful decision

For lap after lap, it looked like Norris was going to ignore all the entreaties and go for the checkered flag and a second career win, whatever the consequences, but eventually, he complied.

“The team asked me to do it, so that’s it,” Norris said in his pre-podium interview, making no attempt to hide his unhappiness.

Piastri said he was sorry it had proved more “painful” than necessary.

The 23-year-old seized the lead from pole-sitter Norris at the start as Verstappen swept into second with a short-cut after being forced wide and off the track in the battle for the first corner.

Verstappen had to give the place back as stewards investigated and Piastri was still leading when Norris came in for his second stop to cover against Hamilton.

The Australian pitted two laps later and came out behind Norris after a slower stop than his teammate.

McLaren told Norris to re-establish the order “at his convenience” with more than 20 laps remaining but the gap only grew larger.

“I know you’ll do the right thing,” Norris’ race engineer Will Joseph told him with 14 laps to go after the team repeated they wanted Piastri to win. “Well, you should have pitted him first,” he replied.

“Lando, he can’t catch you up. You’ve proved your point,” the Briton was told as he moved six seconds clear with six laps remaining.

“The way to win a championship is not by yourself. You’re going to need Oscar, and you’re going to need the team,” said Joseph, almost pleading.

He also reminded Norris to remember what had been discussed before the race, and every Sunday, and added, “I tried to protect you,” before the driver finally complied.

Behind them, Verstappen was also turning the air blue on the radio to the Red Bull pit wall as he struggled with his car’s brake balance, questioned the team’s strategy, and cursed his opponents.

The collision came on lap 63 with Verstappen trying to overtake at turn one, locking up, and his car’s right rear wheel catching Hamilton’s front left, pitching the Red Bull onto the runoff.

Stewards investigated and took no further action.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Ferrari with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez seventh and finally scoring some points after three blanks in the last six races.

George Russell took eighth for Mercedes, as well as a bonus for fastest lap, Yuki Tsunoda was ninth for RB, and Lance Stroll grabbed the final point for Aston Martin. – Rappler.com