Yuka Saso ends Gainbridge LPGA stint at 3rd as Lydia Ko claims title

Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso settles for a third-place finish despite a sterling showing in the fourth round as Lydia Ko holds her nerve

MANILA, Philippines – A brilliant final-round display was not enough for Yuka Saso to rule the Gainbridge LPGA as she finished third at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, on Sunday, January 30 (Monday, January 31, Manila time).

Saso, now representing Japan, fired a round-best-tying 67 after sinking 6 birdies, 11 pars, and just 1 bogey to garner a total of 12-under par 276.

But the Filipina-Japanese fell short of the title as New Zealand’s Lydia Ko held her nerve with a 69 in the fourth round to retain the top spot and claim her 17th LPGA Tour win.

Ko, who tallied a 14-under par 274, fended off a brave challenge from USA’s Danielle Kang behind a bogey-free back nine outing.

The winner of the recent Tournament of Champions, Kang seized the top spot with birdies on the 11th and 12 holes, but a bogey on No. 13 proved costly in her bid as Ko eventually got ahead with birdies on No. 15 and 16.

Kang recorded a 13-under par 275 to land at solo second.

England’s Charley Hull and France’s Celine Boutier wound up at fourth with an 11-under 277, while USA’s Lexi Thompson and Canada’s Brooke Henderson finished at joint sixth with a 281.

Rounding out the top 10 at joint eighth were Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc, USA’s Stacy Lewis, and Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi with a 282. – Rappler.com