Clint Escamis stars as Mapua adds to Letran’s misery; EAC deals Lyceum 1st loss

MANILA, Philippines – Clint Escamis delivered the goods for the Mapua Cardinals as they notched their third straight win and kept the Letran Knights winless in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament with a 77-71 victory at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, October 11.

The do-it-all guard Escamis got the job done for Mapua on both ends of the floor, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a whopping 8 steals.

Marc Cuenco posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Warren Bonifacio recorded 11 markers and 8 boards for the Cardinals, who remained at the second spot with a 5-1 record.

On the other side, Deo Cuajao led the defending champions with 20 points on an impressive 6-of-8 clip from beyond the arc, but his red-hot shooting display wasn’t enough as the Knights stayed at the bottom of the pack with a 0-6 card.

Letran star Kurt Reyson tallied 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, while Kevin Santos collected a double-double of 14 markers and 11 boards for the struggling Knights in the losing effort.

In the first game, the EAC Generals dealt the LPU Pirates their first loss of the season after completing a thrilling 83-76 win in overtime.

King Gurtiza stepped up to the plate for EAC as he scored a team-best 18 points on 7-of 14 shooting, including the tough fall-away jumper with 58.7 seconds left in regulation, which ultimately sent the game into extra period.

Nat Cosejo backstopped Gurtiza with 14 points, while Ralph Robin and Nicole Quinal poured in 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

JP Maguliano also came up big for the Generals in the victory as he grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, to go along with his 8 points.

John Bravo, meanwhile, paced Lyceum with a near double-double of 18 points and 9 rebounds.

The Generals improved their record to 3-3, while the league-leading Pirates slipped to a 6-1 slate.

The Scores

First Game

EAC 83 – Gurtiza 18, Cosejo 14, Robin 13, Quinal 11, Maguliano 8, Luciano 6, Cosa 5, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 2, Umpad 2, Angeles 0, Balowa 0.

LPU 76 – Bravo 18, Guadana 13, Valdez 12, Barba 11, Cunanan 10, Aviles 3, Versoza 3, Montano 2, Penafiel 2, Omandac 1, Villegas 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 37-33, 62-53, 74-74 (reg.), 83-76 (OT).

Second Game

Mapua 77 – Escamis 20, Cuenco 20, Bonifacio 11, Soriano 9, Asuncion 5, Rosillo 4, Hernandez 4, Recto 4, Bancale 0, Dalisay 0, Fornis 0.

Letran 71 – Cuajao 20, Reyson 16, Santos 14, Javillonar 6, Go 6, Jumao-as 3, Ariar 2, Bojorcelo 0, Monje 0, Garupil 0, Batallier 0, Guarino 0, Fajardo 0.

Quarters: 24-13, 49-35, 56-55, 77-71.

– Rappler.com