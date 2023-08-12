Ateneo falters late vs Hakuoh, falls to battle for 3rd in World University

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ateneo’s title-retention bid in the World University Basketball Series comes to an end as it suffers a 15-point loss to Japanese squad Hakuoh University in the semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles’ bid for back-to-back titles in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) came to an end on Saturday, August 12, as they suffered a 73-58 loss to Hakuoh University in their knockout semifinal duel at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Playing in their third straight game in as many days, the Blue Eagles ran out of steam in the final frame as they let their Japanese opponents turn a 43-all deadlock in the first possession of the quarter into an 11-point advantage, 56-45, with 6:01 left in the game.

A much-needed triple by Ateneo rookie Jared Brown in the following play cut Hakuoh’s lead back to single-digits, 56-48, before the hosts unleashed another furious 8-0 blast to put the Blue Eagles away for good and push their lead to as many as 16 points, 64-48.

Coming off a dominant 88-50 demolition of University of Sydney on Friday, August 11, where four players scored in double figures, no Blue Eagle breached the double-digit territory this time around.

Kai Ballungay and Gab Gomez paced Ateneo with 9 points each, while Chris Koon and Joseph Obasa had 8 markers apiece.

Three-point shots were not falling for the Blue Eagles as they only hit eight of their 31 attempts from beyond the arc after going 15-of-37 from downtown on Friday.

Ateneo aims to wrap up its WUBS campaign on a winning note when it faces Radford University in the battle for third on Sunday, August 13 at 3 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com