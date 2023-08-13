Mason Amos explosion wasted as Radford University denies late Ateneo comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP PLAYER. Mason Amos in action for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the 2023 World University Basketball Series.

Ateneo settles for fourth place in the World University Basketball Series despite a solid performance from incoming UAAP rookie Mason Amos

MANILA, Philippines – Mason Amos saw his red-hot shooting performance for the Ateneo Blue Eagles go to waste as they fell short to Radford University, 77-68, in their battle for third place in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) on Sunday, August 13, at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

With Ateneo down by as many as 22 points, 33-55, at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter, Amos came alive and poured in 10 points to help the Blue Eagles trim Radford’s lead to 13, 64-51, heading into the fourth period.

Amos then cashed in two more long bombs in the early stages of the final frame to pull the Blue Eagles back within just two possessions, 60-66, with still 6:54 to play in the game.

Unfortunately for Amos and the rest of the Blue Eagles, that was the closest they could get as their US NCAA Division 1 foe regained its bearings just in time to increase its lead back to double digits, 74-64, with only 1:38 to go.

The former Gilas Pilipinas big man and incoming UAAP rookie Amos finished the match with 22 points, built on four triples off the bench.

Kai Ballungay also scored in double-figures for Ateneo with 10 points, while rookie Shawn Tuano added eight points.

The Blue Eagles – who were crowned the first-ever WUBS champions last year – settled for fourth place this year as they ended the short tournament with back-to-back losses. – Rappler.com