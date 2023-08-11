Ateneo deals University of Sydney 38-point beating in World University opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FULL CONTROL. Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin huddles with the Blue Eagles during a timeout against the University of Sydney.

Mason Amos shows the way as red-hot Ateneo makes easy work of University of Sydney in the World University Basketball Series opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off their title defense in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) with a dominant 88-50 thrashing of the University of Sydney on Friday, August 11 at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Former Gilas Pilipinas stretch big and prized Ateneo rookie Mason Amos led the Blue Eagles’ well-balanced attack with 17 points, while his fellow big man Kai Ballungay poured in 13 markers.

Rookie Shawn Tuano made a good account of himself with 11 points, while returning forward Jason Credo also breached double-digit scoring with 10.

The red-hot Blue Eagles connected on a total of 15 three-pointers, with Amos and Ballungay swishing three each.

After narrowly escaping the Japanese University Men’s Basketball Select Team, 70-69, in an exhibition match on Thursday, August 10, Ateneo got off to a good start against University of Sydney, jumping out to an early 10-1 advantage, off a triple by Gab Gomez just three minutes into the game.

However, an 11-2 counter-attack by University of Sydney cut Ateneo’s lead back to just a single point, 12-11, with under four minutes to play in the opening frame.

With Ateneo on top by just 5, 21-16, at the start of the second period, foreign student-athlete Joseph Obasa and Chris Koon joined forces for 10 quick points to extend the Blue Eagles’ lead to twin digits, 31-21, at the 6:31 mark of the quarter.

The Blue Eagles never looked back from that point on as they pushed their lead to 20 at halftime, 49-29, before stretching it to its largest at 39, 86-47, in the waning moments of the game.

With the win, the Blue Eagles have advanced to the semifinals of the short, three-game tournament and will take on the Hakuoh University of Japan on Saturday, August 12 at 5:30 pm, Manila time.

Quarters: 21-16, 28-13, 21-9, 18-12.

