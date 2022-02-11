Kai Sotto held to just 6 as Adelaide falters late vs Brisbane

SLIP. Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers unravel in the endgame.

Kai Sotto fails to sustain his hot streak as the Adelaide 36ers fall to the Brisbane Bullets in their return to action in the NBL

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers failed to keep their momentum going in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) as they fell to the Brisbane Bullets, 77-73, on Friday, February 11.

After scoring 12 points in three consecutive games for the 36ers, Sotto’s hot hands cooled down as he was held to just 6 points on 3-of-4 shooting in 15 minutes of action.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino big man Sotto also tallied 5 rebounds and 1 steal for Adelaide, which dropped to the ninth spot with a 4-7 record.

Coming off a forced one-week break due to COVID-19, the 36ers showed no signs of rust as they quickly led by as many as 12 points in the opening minutes of the first period, 15-3.

The Bullets, however, managed to crawl their way back from their early double-digit deficit, staying within striking distance of the 36ers the rest of the way.

With Adelaide still on top, 70-63, with 3:46 remaining in the game, Brisbane suddenly turned things around, unleashing a decisive 12-0 run to lead by 5, 75-70, with only 18 seconds left on the clock.

Adelaide’s Sunday Dech answered with a three-pointer in the next play to pull the 36ers within just 2, 75-73, before Brisbane’s Tanner Krebs iced the game in the following possession with two free throws.

Lamar Patterson led the way for the Bullets with a huge all-around game of 32 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals, while Robert Franks added 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Former La Salle Green Archer Taane Samuel, meanwhile, failed to put up any numbers for the Bullets in less than three minutes of playing time.

Daniel Johnson paced the 36ers with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Cameron Bairstow and Emmanuel Malou tallied 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

Sotto and the rest of the 36ers will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss when they take on Cairns Taipans on Sunday, February 20, at 10 am, Manila time.

The Scores

Brisbane 77 – Patterson 32, Franks 15, Drmic 7, Moss 7, Deng 6, Krebs 4, Liu 3, Harrison 2, Salt 1, Cadee 0, Wigness 0, Samuel 0.

Adelaide 73 – Johnson 15, Bairstow 12, Malou 11, Dech 10, Mccarron 8, Sotto 6, Withers 5, Harris 4, Dufelmeier 2, Marshall 0.

Quarters: 21-25, 36-38, 57-61, 77-73.

