TOP DOG. Mac Tallo topscores for Cebu in its squeaker against Sansar.

Mac Tallo hits a pair of clutch shots as Cebu Chooks denies Sansar for the FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest title

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Chooks completed a flawless run in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest with a 17-15 squeaker against Sansar MMC Energy in the final on Saturday, April 30.

Star guard Mac Tallo showed the way with 8 points, including a pair of clutch shots that allowed Cebu to wrap up the tournament held at the Ayala Malls Solenad Activity Center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna unbeaten in five games.

Tallo, the top-ranked 3×3 player in the country, nailed a two-pointer to put Cebu on top 15-14 and hit a layup that determined the final tally as Sansar failed to score in the final minute.

Mike Harry Nzesseu delivered 7 points and Zach Huang added 2 markers for Cebu, which bagged the grand prize of $10,000 (around P500,000) and punched its ticket to the World Tour Manila Masters.

“The team deserved this after everything they went through for the past two years,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas head trainer Aldin Ayo as Cebu ended the Philippines’ title drought in the FIBA 3×3 pro circuit.

Cebu became the first Filipino team to strike gold in the FIBA 3×3 pro circuit since Manila West ruled the 2014 Manila Masters.

“But there is still more games to be won. This is just the start for the team,” Ayo added.

Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar tallied 9 points to lead the visiting Mongolians, who also qualified for the Manila Masters to be held from May 28 to 29.

Sansar pocketed $5,000 (around P250,000) for its runner-up finish. – Rappler.com