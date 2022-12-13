Luka Doncic scores 38 to lead Mavericks past Thunder

LONE STAR. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center

Luka Doncic once again leads the up-and-down Dallas Mavericks to a much-needed close win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic scored 38 points, narrowly missing a triple-double, to lead the host Dallas Mavericks to a 121-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday (Tuesday, December 13, Manila time).

Doncic added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Spencer Dinwiddie also was close to a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mavericks and extended the Thunder’s losing streak to three.

Dallas hit 22 3-pointers, their second most of the season, with Tim Hardaway Jr. leading the Mavericks with six.

Hardaway finished with 20 points.

The Mavericks needed a big offensive performance, as Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied a career high with 42 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a flurry, with six points and an assist in the final 2:03 to cut the Dallas lead to five with 28.1 seconds remaining.

But Reggie Bullock hit a pair of free throws and Maxi Kleber had a steal late to clinch the game for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Thunder 43-24 to take a 66-52 lead into the break.

Dallas hit 10 3-pointers in the quarter, four from Hardaway.

The Mavericks ended the quarter on a 15-5 run, which included a pair of three-point plays by Doncic and a pair of 3-pointers by Bullock.

But Oklahoma City got back into the game, cutting the deficit to five by late in the third thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander’s big quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the third, hitting 6 of 10 from the field. He finished 14 of 23 from the floor.

Jalen Williams added 17 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder outscored Dallas 52-32 in the paint.

Oklahoma City missed its first five shots, falling behind 12-0 in the game’s first four minutes.

The Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl left the game early in the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle and did not return. – Rappler.com